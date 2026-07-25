What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

🦈 8 p.m. Shark Week begins (Discovery)

📺 9 p.m. "The Great Food Truck Race" Season 19 (Food Network)

📺 9 p.m. "The Walking Dead: Dead City" Season 3 (AMC)

📺 10 p.m. "The Food That Built America" Season 7 finale (History)

📺 11 p.m. "Rick and Morty" Season 9 finale (Adult Swim)

📺 11:30 p.m. "President Curtis" (Adult Swim)

The "Rick and Morty" spin-off brings back Keith David to voice the titular President Andre Curtis.

🎥 8 p.m. "What She Didn't Tell Me" (Lifetime movie)

After a troubling overdose rocks her new town, a grieving pharmacist (Genelle Williams) investigates a mysterious website that may be fueling a growing teen drug crisis, putting her own daughter at risk; Ellie O'Brien, Eden Cupid, and Kristopher Turner co-star.

MONDAY, JULY 27

📺 "Furious" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)

As an FBI agent (Emmy Rossum) and a female serial killer (Lola Petticrew) walk their own paths toward justice, their lives begin to intertwine; Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, and Jake Lacy co-star.

📺 "The Ridge" (Acorn TV)

With secrets from her past providing the key, Scottish Anesthetist Mia Beaton (Lauren Lyle) must unlock the mystery that haunts her sister's death in New Zealand.

📺 "Harry Wild" Season 5 finale (Acorn TV)

📺 "Inspector Ellis" Season 2 finale (Acorn TV)

📺 8 p.m. "World War II With Tom Hanks" docuseries finale (History, two episodes)

📺 10 p.m. "Modern Marvels: WWII" (History)

The three-part docuseries explores the greatest machines, most impactful weapons, and

groundbreaking innovations of World War II.

TUESDAY, JULY 28

📺 8 p.m. "In the City" Season 1 Reunion, Week 2 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Beat Shazam" Season 8 (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "Food Undercover" (Food Network)

Chef Antonia Lofaso, alongside sous-chef Nestor Milian, go undercover, slipping into failing restaurants that are one more bad review away from total collapse.

🤣 "Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

📺 "Diarra From Detroit" Season 2 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

The docuseries promises the definitive chronicle of one of the most chilling murder cases in recent

memory — honoring four young lives while tracing every step from that devastating night to the arrest that followed.

📺 "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" final season (Disney+, 10-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "House of Stassi" (Freeform, two-episode premiere)

Stassi Schroeder attempts to redefine her place in pop culture whule confronting the ghosts of her past and a chaotic inner circle.

📺 10 p.m. "The Ark" Season 3 (Syfy)

🎥 "The Devil Wears Prada 2" (Disney+ and Hulu)

🎥 "The Devil's Mouth" (Prime Video movie)

Five friends explore the Devil's Mouth cave system in Thailand for one last adventure before life in the real world begins. But they soon discover that something is hunting them under the water — fast, silent, and deadly; Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor star.

THURSDAY, JULY 30

📺 "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

Based on the testimony of those who were there, this is the true story of the collaboration between Scottish police and US law enforcement — and the families' quest for justice; Connor Swindells, Patrick J. Adams, and Merritt Wever star. (A companion documentary of the same name also streams Thursday.)

📺 "Paris Is Always a Good Idea" (Hallmark+, two-episode premiere)

Lacey Chabert stars as a career-driven nonprofit executive who embarks on a journey across Europe to reconnect with three former loves; Scott Michael Foster, Rebecca Hanssen, Henry Czerny, and Barbara Niven co-star.

🎵 5 p.m. Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)

📺 8 p.m. "Surviving Earth" docuseries finale (NBC)

🎥 "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" (Peacock)

FRIDAY, JULY 31

📺 "Batman: Caped Crusader" Season 2 (Prime Video, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Breaking Bear" Season 1 finale (Tubi, last six episodes)

📺 "Snoopy Presents: There's No Place Like Home, Snoopy" (Apple TV special)

Snoopy is devastated when his beloved doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale.

📺 1 p.m. "Adults: Marathon Day" (FXX & Hulu, standalone episode)

🎵 5 p.m. Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)

📺 9 p.m. "Fightland" (Starz)

A formerly incarcerated boxing champion (played by Howard Charles) returns to London to seek vengeance against the crime syndicate he thinks betrayed him; Nicholas Pinnock and Deborah Ayorinde co-star.

📺 10 p.m. "Everything's On the Menu With Braun Strowman" Season 2 finale (USA Network, two episodes)

🎥 "The Drama" (HBO Max)

🎥 8 p.m. "The Twin Who Lived" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)

After learning she once had a twin sister who died in childhood, a woman begins receiving mysterious gifts signed with her sister's name; Kristina Clifford and Johnny Ramey star.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

🎵 5 p.m. Lollapalooza Livestream Day 3 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)

🤼‍♂️ 6 p.m. WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 1 of 2)

🎥 "Untitled Home Invasion Romance" (Hulu)

🎥 8 p.m. "Killer Clown" (Lifetime movie)

Decades after witnessing her mother's murder at the hands of the "Killer Clown," a woman (Sara Paxton) becomes the target of a copycat stalker, forcing her to confront painful memories she has spent a lifetime trying to escape.

🎥 8 p.m. "A Prince In Paradise: A Royal Wedding" (Great American Family movie)

Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke) is set to marry romance writer Olivia (Rhiannon Fish) — but when an ancient law threatens their union, Olivia uncovers a long-buried secret that could change everything.

🎥 8 p.m. "Toast to Italy" (Hallmark Channel movie)

Jenny (Torrey DeVitto) travels to Italy for a special bottle of wine for her sister's wedding. She meets Arrigo (Will Kemp), also looking for the famous "Love Wine" and together their search leads to a love of their own.