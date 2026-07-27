The Walking Dead: Dead City Premiere Recap: Do Maggie And Negan Make Better Friends Than Enemies? (Grade It!)

After nearly a decade of hating each other with a white-hot passion, Maggie and Negan are finally reaching an uneasy truce in Season 3 of "The Walking Dead: Dead City." Can they really trust each other, though?

As Sunday's Season 3 premiere opens, a flurry of wanted posters for the duo, "dead or alive," are being put up all over Manhattan, and we see someone rigging a bomb to one of the vital methane tanks. Maggie is digging a grave for poor Ginny (R.I.P.) in Central Park when Negan stops her, reminding her that she "stabbed me in the godd*mn back." (And he means that literally.) She apologizes to him and wants to move on, but he doesn't think she can move on from her long-held grudge: "You're never gonna let me go." Maggie invites him to stab her in the back (!) to even the score, and he actually considers it when they're accosted by two people holding guns on them, ordering them to drop their weapons.

They're Renata ("Lucifer" alum Aimee Garcia) and her brother Luis ("Task" veteran Raul Castillo), and they think Negan is the Croat's right-hand man. They need methane, and they want Negan to lead them to it, tying him and Maggie up and hauling them away. Maggie's son Hershel spots them in the street — but then a huge explosion knocks him off his feet.

It's the methane tank that was rigged to explode, and the noise brings a swarm of walkers out of hiding. Maggie and Negan sneak away into a nearby basement, where they have to fight off walkers while tied up, while Renata and Luis find the Croat amid all the walkers. He admits that he blew up the methane tanks, rather than hand them over to New Babylon... and he's mortally wounded, too. Hershel saves Negan from becoming walker food and unties Maggie when they're joined by Renata and Luis, carrying the wounded Croat. Negan is about to swing on them when Renata stops him: "We were just trying to keep a baby alive."