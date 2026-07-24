The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Casts Simon Pegg To Voice The Balrog In Season 3
When The Balrog speaks for the first time in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, the creature will sound a lot like one of your sci-fi/fantasy favorites.
Simon Pegg ("Star Trek," "The Boys") will voice the fiery demon, Prime Video revealed during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday. Pegg's casting was announced via a video shown only to the audience in Hall H. Other creatures to keep your eye out for this season include Mûmakil, Orcs, and Fell-beasts.
Other Season 3 character reveals announced Friday include Eddie Marsan ("Ran Donovan"), who will play King Durin IV's older brother, Thrain; Andrew Richardson ("Ponies"), who will play Elendil's younger son and Isildur's brother, Anarion; and Adam Young ("Masters of the Air"), who will play Marnükh, a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems.
They join the previously announced Jamie Campbell Bower ("Stranger Things") as Celeborn, Galadriel's long-lost husband; and Zubin Varla ("Andor") as Khamûl the Easterling, of Rhûn.
Prime Video also released a teaser trailer for Season 3, which you can watch above.
When will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power return for Season 3?
The fantasy series is based on the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels, and is set well before "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit." The series was renewed for a third season in February 2025; it will premiere with four episodes on Wednesday, November 11. Two more episodes will be released on November 18, and the season's last two episodes will be available to stream on November 25.
In the coming season, per the official synopsis, "Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory-Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all... Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life..."
Press PLAY on the teaser at the top of the post, then hit the comments with your hopes/predictions for the coming season!