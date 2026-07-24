The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Casts Simon Pegg To Voice The Balrog In Season 3

When The Balrog speaks for the first time in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, the creature will sound a lot like one of your sci-fi/fantasy favorites.

Simon Pegg ("Star Trek," "The Boys") will voice the fiery demon, Prime Video revealed during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday. Pegg's casting was announced via a video shown only to the audience in Hall H. Other creatures to keep your eye out for this season include Mûmakil, Orcs, and Fell-beasts.

Other Season 3 character reveals announced Friday include Eddie Marsan ("Ran Donovan"), who will play King Durin IV's older brother, Thrain; Andrew Richardson ("Ponies"), who will play Elendil's younger son and Isildur's brother, Anarion; and Adam Young ("Masters of the Air"), who will play Marnükh, a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems.

They join the previously announced Jamie Campbell Bower ("Stranger Things") as Celeborn, Galadriel's long-lost husband; and Zubin Varla ("Andor") as Khamûl the Easterling, of Rhûn.

Prime Video also released a teaser trailer for Season 3, which you can watch above.