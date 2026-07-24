Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 4 At AMC (With A New, Akasha-Centric Title)

"Queen of the Damned" will be based on Anne Rice's 1988 novel of the same name, the third in her 13-book "Vampire Chronicles" series. Hannah Moscovitch, who has written and executive-produced previous "Interview With the Vampire" episodes, will serve as showrunner of Season 4.

"In 'The Vampire Lestat,' Mark [Johnson], Rolin [Jones], Hannah [Moscovitch] and this extraordinary cast delivered an unforgettable season filled with propulsive storytelling that captivated the passionate and engaged fans of this franchise," said Dan McDermott, AMC Studios president, in a statement. "We can't wait to continue the journey with 'Queen of the Damned,' one of the most iconic stories in Anne Rice's mythology, and watch our established and beloved characters confront Akasha with their world, and ours, very much hanging in the balance."

There's currently no timetable for the "Queen of the Damned" premiere, but AMC is tiding fans over with the teaser embedded above, which puts Sheila Atim's title character front and center.

Our handy TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect Friday's "Interview With the Vampire" renewal. Happy to hear the show is returning? Tell us below!