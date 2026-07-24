The Walking Dead's Emily Kinney To Return As Beth In Dead City Season 3 — But How?!
A beloved "Walking Dead" character is coming back from the dead.
Emily Kinney, who played Beth on the original "Walking Dead" series, will reprise her role in Season 3 of the AMC spin-off "The Walking Dead: Dead City," TVLine has learned. The news was first announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.
But wait, you ask: Didn't Beth die on "The Walking Dead"? Yes, she did, actually, but the "Dead City" episode that features Kinney as Beth takes place in an alternate reality, according to Entertainment Weekly, which also has some first-look photos and video of Kinney and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) on the "Dead City" set.
"We're really glad that Emily wanted to come back and do this," Cohan says in the video, and Kinney adds: "I had no idea I'd get a chance to play Beth again." Cohan also warns viewers to "get those tissues ready." (Oh no: Are they going to kill Beth off again?)
Emily Kinney played Beth on The Walking Dead for four seasons
Emily Kinney made her debut as Beth in Season 2 of "The Walking Dead," when Rick and his band of survivors took refuge at a farm run by Hershel and his daughters Maggie and Beth. Along with Maggie, Beth became a key part of the show's main survivor group, growing up from a shy teen to a confident leader. (She also offered moments of beauty amid all the carnage by playing her guitar and singing.) Unfortunately, Beth was killed in Season 5 when she was shot in the head by police officer Dawn. But a part of the family legacy lives on in "The Walking Dead: Dead City," with Maggie naming her son Hershel after her late father.
"Dead City" stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, reprising their "Walking Dead" roles as Maggie and Negan. Season 3 — with Kinney set to return as Beth — premieres this Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m. on AMC.
What do you think of Beth's return, "Walking Dead" fans? Hit the comments to share your thoughts!