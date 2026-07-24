The Walking Dead's Emily Kinney To Return As Beth In Dead City Season 3 — But How?!

A beloved "Walking Dead" character is coming back from the dead.

Emily Kinney, who played Beth on the original "Walking Dead" series, will reprise her role in Season 3 of the AMC spin-off "The Walking Dead: Dead City," TVLine has learned. The news was first announced during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

But wait, you ask: Didn't Beth die on "The Walking Dead"? Yes, she did, actually, but the "Dead City" episode that features Kinney as Beth takes place in an alternate reality, according to Entertainment Weekly, which also has some first-look photos and video of Kinney and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) on the "Dead City" set.

"We're really glad that Emily wanted to come back and do this," Cohan says in the video, and Kinney adds: "I had no idea I'd get a chance to play Beth again." Cohan also warns viewers to "get those tissues ready." (Oh no: Are they going to kill Beth off again?)