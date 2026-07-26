Quotes Of The Week: Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, Big Brother, DWTS: The Next Pro, And More

It's the end of another weekend, so you know what that means: We're serving up another edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro," "Next Gen NYC," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "The Ultimatum."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Big Brother" gets catty, "Days of Our Lives" gets creative with the game Clue, and "Beyond the Gates" celebrates the waffle fry. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)