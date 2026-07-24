TVLine Asks: Did Scrubs Shake-Ups Surprise? Was Big Brother Fight Egg-Cellent? Did Project Runway Throw Shade? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Scrubs," "The Morning Show," "Law & Order," and more!
1 | Wait, so did Lonnie miss that last putt on purpose in the finale of "The Hawk"?
2 | In "House of the Dragon," do all the cats running around the Red Keep remind you fondly of Ser Pounce?
3 | Now that we have more intel on who's returning to Hillman College in the upcoming "A Different World" sequel series, is there anyone noticeably absent that you wish was coming back?
4 | Are any other "Scrubs" fans bummed that Joel Kim Booster isn't returning as J.D.'s foil Dr. Kevin Park? And should we read anything into the fact that just one of the newbies (Ava Bunn's Dr. Sam Tosh) has been promoted to series regular ahead of Season 2?
5 | "The Pitt" fans, what do we think Dr. Mel King's "new stress" will be in Season 3 — keeping in mind that the season picks up just four months later, and Mel will still be an R3?
We're also wondering...
6 | "King of the Hill" fans, are you still having a tough time getting used to the new voices for Dale and Khan? And wasn't it a joy to watch Bobby and Connie finally make it official, nearly 30 years after we first met them?
7 | On "The Ultimatum," how shocked were you that all four couples ended up getting engaged, even after an especially volatile and chaotic season? And then how not shocked were you that two of those couples crashed and burned and broke off their engagements before the reunion? (And you could guess which two, right?)
8 | On "Lucky," how satisfying was the look on Rand's face as she told Priscilla that Lucky had literally been right under the mobster's nose — and had gone undetected? And now that Lucky has finally found Cary, do we think these two will get on the same page and run together, or will it be an all-out war between them?
9 | Was there an unintentionally funnier moment on television this week than "Big Brother" houseguest Angela declaring Jason has "no credibility here" while dressed as a giant egg? And regarding Jason: Which Ryan Murphy show do we think he was offered a part in that he had to turn down due to a scheduling conflict?
10 | "Law & Order" fans, are you sad to see Reid Scott go? And seeing as how he's reportedly returning for a handful of episodes, does that mean we'll get some sort of resolution regarding Vince's brother Matt (played by Ryan Eggold), who was last seen in a coma?
11 | If "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" can deliver two seasons in one year — Season 2 wrapped in January, Season 3 premieres in November — what's stopping other, less CGI-heavy shows from maintaining an annual release schedule?
We'd also like to know...
12 | Despite how tenuous everything seemed at the end of "The Morning Show" Season 4, those first photos from the upcoming final season sure make it seem like Alex, at least, hasn't left the network, right?
13 | We get that it's based on an established Harlan Coben protagonist, but should Netflix mayyybe reconsider naming a show "Myron Bolitar"?
14 | "Project Runway" fans, on a scale of 1 to 10, how shady was Christian being when he spent several minutes mocking Joseph McRae's look for being utterly heinous, only to end his mentoring session with, "Maybe Tyra will like it"?
15 | "Criminal Minds: Evolution" fans: Do you think/hope that [Spoiler] is really gone for good?
16 | What came as a bigger surprise in the first episode of "Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe": That the characters curse, or Barry Kripke straight-up murdering Raj? And what was the bigger delight: Chuck Lorre turning the opening title sequence into a vanity card for viewers who don't stick around through the closing credits, or his actual vanity card explaining why he decided to make "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe"?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!