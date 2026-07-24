TVLine Asks: Did Scrubs Shake-Ups Surprise? Was Big Brother Fight Egg-Cellent? Did Project Runway Throw Shade? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Scrubs," "The Morning Show," "Law & Order," and more!



1 | Wait, so did Lonnie miss that last putt on purpose in the finale of "The Hawk"?

2 | In "House of the Dragon," do all the cats running around the Red Keep remind you fondly of Ser Pounce?

3 | Now that we have more intel on who's returning to Hillman College in the upcoming "A Different World" sequel series, is there anyone noticeably absent that you wish was coming back?

4 | Are any other "Scrubs" fans bummed that Joel Kim Booster isn't returning as J.D.'s foil Dr. Kevin Park? And should we read anything into the fact that just one of the newbies (Ava Bunn's Dr. Sam Tosh) has been promoted to series regular ahead of Season 2?

5 | "The Pitt" fans, what do we think Dr. Mel King's "new stress" will be in Season 3 — keeping in mind that the season picks up just four months later, and Mel will still be an R3?