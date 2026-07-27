The Gilded Age's Morgan Spector Officially Cast As Da Vinci Code Hero Robert Langdon In Netflix Sequel Series

After reports earlier this month that Morgan Spector might be stepping into Tom Hanks' shoes, it's finally official: The "Gilded Age" actor will play symbologist Robert Langdon in Netflix's upcoming sequel series based on "The Da Vinci Code" author Dan Brown's recent novel "The Secret of Secrets," the streamer confirmed on Monday.

"Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and humanity," Carlton Cuse, co-creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer said in a statement. "He's the perfect fit for Robert Langdon — a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence, and intellect are the tools of his trade."

Per Netflix, Spector's Langdon is "a Harvard professor and world-renowned symbologist whose eidetic memory and puzzle-solving abilities help him unravel mysteries at the intersection of science and spirituality."

Spector currently stars as robber baron George Russell on the HBO period drama "The Gilded Age." (Check out our chat with him about a key Season 3 episode.) His other TV credits include "Homeland," "Black Rabbit," and "The Plot Against America."