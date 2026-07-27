The Gilded Age's Morgan Spector Officially Cast As Da Vinci Code Hero Robert Langdon In Netflix Sequel Series
After reports earlier this month that Morgan Spector might be stepping into Tom Hanks' shoes, it's finally official: The "Gilded Age" actor will play symbologist Robert Langdon in Netflix's upcoming sequel series based on "The Da Vinci Code" author Dan Brown's recent novel "The Secret of Secrets," the streamer confirmed on Monday.
"Morgan is a truly wonderful actor whose work is always filled with intelligence, thoughtfulness, and humanity," Carlton Cuse, co-creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer said in a statement. "He's the perfect fit for Robert Langdon — a brilliant academic whose curiosity, intelligence, and intellect are the tools of his trade."
Per Netflix, Spector's Langdon is "a Harvard professor and world-renowned symbologist whose eidetic memory and puzzle-solving abilities help him unravel mysteries at the intersection of science and spirituality."
Spector currently stars as robber baron George Russell on the HBO period drama "The Gilded Age." (Check out our chat with him about a key Season 3 episode.) His other TV credits include "Homeland," "Black Rabbit," and "The Plot Against America."
What is Netflix's Dan Brown adaptation about?
In the untitled series based on Dan Brown's novel "The Secret of Secrets," "symbologist Robert Langdon (Morgan Spector) races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind," per the official logline.
Variety reported earlier this month that "The Beauty" star Rebecca Hall (who is also Spector's real-life wife) is in talks to play the show's female lead, though Netflix has yet to confirm further casting details.
Brown's books about Robert Langdon, including 2003's "The Da Vinci Code," have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. They also inspired a big-screen franchise with Tom Hanks starring as Langdon in the 2006 film "The Da Vinci Code" as well as two sequels. In 2021, Peacock aired a prequel series, "Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol," starring Ashley Zukerman as Langdon, that was canceled after one season.
Brown is set to executive-produce alongside Carlton Cuse ("Lost").
Does Spector look the part, book readers? Share your thoughts on the casting news in the comments!