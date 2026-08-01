5 Game Of Thrones Characters Whose Stories Were The Most Ruined By The Final Season

Several years may have passed, but many "Game of Thrones" fans are still bitter about how the show ended. Not only did it finish on a bummer note, but it did so in a way that undermined the characters fans spent nearly a decade rooting for. With not even the cast itself managing to muster up much excitement for it, "The Iron Throne" often ranks high on the worst TV series finales or all time.

Co-showrunner David Benioff acknowledged the backlash to the finale in a 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "You always hope everyone's going to love anything you do and it would've been great if 100 percent of people loved it," he said, "but they didn't." Benioff was talking to ET to hype up the premiere for his and D.B. Weiss' Netflix TV series "The 3-Body Problem." Will the duo be able to stick the landing for their new show's ending? While some fans think audiences and critics were too harsh on the show's final season, it's hard to have hope based on how badly they butchered these five "Game of Thrones" characters.