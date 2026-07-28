Arrow Star Stephen Amell Played A Quietly Pivotal Character On New Girl

Stephen Amell's starring role as Oliver Queen on "Arrow" isn't the only popular TV show he has appeared in. The actor also had an important, albeit much smaller, part on one of Fox's most beloved shows, "New Girl."

The Fox sitcom featured Amell as Kyle, a self-absorbed model who dates Cece (Hannah Simone) in two episodes of Season 1. Kyle never seems like a long-term match for Cece, but he still makes a considerable impact on her arc. "New Girl" introduces him in Season 1, Episode 9, "The 23rd," in which he insults his girlfriend and fails to get her a Christmas present. As Cece drifts away from Kyle at a party, her eventual romance with Schmidt (Max Greenfield) begins to take shape.

Amell returned in Episode 13, "Valentine's Day," which aired in 2012, the same year "Arrow" premiered on The CW. After Kyle behaves badly while under the influence of magic mushrooms, Cece breaks up with him as she falls in love with Schmidt. Her brief relationship with Kyle helps push her toward one of the show's central romances, which eventually leads to marriage and children.