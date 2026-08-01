Drew Barrymore Starred In This Forgotten Joel Schumacher-Directed TV Drama

Although she started out as a film actress and has since continued her career as a daytime talk show host, Drew Barrymore has done precious little work on the small screen as an actress. For a brief period in the early 1990s, however, Barrymore was tempted into taking a shot at a TV drama produced by Aaron Spelling and directed by Joel Schumacher.

Debuting on CBS on August 23, 1992, "2000 Malibu Road" starred Barrymore, Jennifer Beals, Brian Bloom, Scott Bryce, Lisa Hartman, Tuesday Knight, and Michael T. Weiss. Its premise was one rife with potential drama, featuring four women sharing a beach home: Jade (Hartman), a sex worker who's trying to get out of the business; Perry (Beals), an attorney grieving the death of her fiancé; Lindsay (Barrymore), an aspiring actress; and Joy (Knight), Lindsay's manipulative sister.

"The way women's dialogue is written by men is often pathetic!" Barrymore told Interview magazine at the time. "They make us say things we would never say. But men are getting a better understanding of women. I like transitions, and my character in the show starts scared and then becomes very strong; women aren't usually written that way. ... A lot of the respect I have for my character in '2000 Malibu Road' is because she doesn't take s*** and she speaks her mind, which is very much like me."