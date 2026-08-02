'80s TV Shows That Redefined What Sitcoms Could Be

"The Facts of Life" may have been a spin-off of "Diff'rent Strokes," but it made its own mark on television history in several ways. For starters, it was a primetime, mid-week sitcom that focused on the lives of teenagers. Similar shows — like "Saved By the Bell" or "Punky Brewster" — would traditionally be assigned to the weekend.

The show also effortlessly blended the hijinks of life at an all-girls boarding school with weightier issues, some of which were too hot for other shows to touch. While "The Facts of Life" didn't create the "very special episode," it did lean into the concept. Starting in Season 1, the girls of Eastland Academy tackled eating disorders, while Season 2 had them deal with the death of a classmate who had overdosed on pills.

"The Facts of Life" also broke ground by casting Geri Jewell, who had cerebral palsy. Jewell played Blair's cousin and appeared in 12 episodes across the series' nine-year run, marking one of the first instances of a disabled actor scoring a role in a major TV series.