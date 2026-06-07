5 Beloved '80s Sitcoms That Don't Hold Up Today

"Three's Company" was the top-rated comedy on TV for the 1979-80 season, but it probably wouldn't make it past the elevator pitch stage today. John Ritter stars as Jack Tripper, a womanizing bachelor who shares an apartment with two single women. His new roommates, Chrissy (Suzanne Somers) and Janet (Joyce DeWitt), tell their prudish landlords, the Ropers (Norman Fell and Audra Lindley), that Jack is gay so as not to scandalize the older couple, and Jack's attempts to keep this ruse going lean heavily on dated cliches about gay men.

Stanley Roper (Fell) uses frequent anti-gay slurs to refer to his new tenant, and Ralph Furley (Don Knotts) brings a different flavor of homophobia when he takes over as building superintendent in Season 4. Ralph is nowhere near as mean-spirited as Stanley, but he lets loose a few slurs of his own and tries to "convert" Jack to heterosexuality. Although Ritter played Jack to stereotypes that seem archaic today, a straight man pretending to be gay was more LGBTQ+ representation than on most shows.

Poet Michael Montlack says Jack Tripper helped him make sense of the world as a gay preteen. In a 2017 column for the Advocate titled "Three's Company Made Me the Gay Man I Am Today," Montlack called Ritter's performance "not completely unfamiliar to a boy pretending to be straight in order to live peacefully in an unwelcoming world." What passed for groundbreaking comedy when Ronald Reagan was in his first term lands somewhere between campy and offensive today; the show is most enjoyable when Jack isn't masquerading for the Ropers or Mr. Furley. Ritter was a master of physical comedy, and many of those moments hold up well, even though that kind of merrymaking is less familiar to modern sitcom audiences.