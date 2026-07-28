Sam Heughan, Anna Kendrick Political Thriller Embassy Lands U.S. Streaming Home — Find Out Where You Can Watch
If you're missing Sam Heughan on your screen ever since "Outlander" wrapped for good, take heart: His new geopolitical thriller has found a home in the United States.
"Embassy" will be available to watch on the MGM+ linear channel and streaming platform in the U.S., the cable network announced Tuesday. MGM+ did not announce a premiere date.
The series will follow Layla (played by Anna Kendrick, "Pitch Perfect"), an American diplomat who finds herself in a high-pressure predicament when armed mercenaries storm the U.S. Embassy in London. She must decide whether to "protect the U.S. Ambassador or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high value asset being held at the embassy," per the official logline.
Heughan plays Layla's ex-fiancé, Connor Wright, who is described as a "battle-hardened" military operative. News of his casting broke in January.
The synopsis continues: "As a larger conspiracy unfolds, Layla must rely on her instincts — and the reluctant help of her ex-fiancé, a British SAS soldier — in the tense hours before extraction."
Who else stars with Anna Kendrick and Sam Heughan in Embassy?
"Embassy" will consist of six episodes that were shot on location in Cologne, Germany, and London. J.K. Simmons ("Counterpart") co-stars as the American ambassador.
"'Embassy' is an exciting addition to the MGM+ slate — a high-octane, six-part thriller with an exceptional cast and creative team," said Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, via statement. "Anna Kendrick, Sam Heughan, and J.K. Simmons, along with series creator Rom Lotan and directors John Strickland and Christian Alvart, have created a cinematic thriller that reinforces MGM+ as a destination for classic storytelling for a modern audience."
The series was created by Lotan, who executive-produces alongside Strickland ("Bodyguard"), Hester Ruoff, Bart Ruspoli, Matt Mitchell, Daniel Hetzer, Jakob Neuhausser, Justin Thomson, David Tanner, Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz, and Miguel A. Palos Jr. Strickland and Alvart (Germany's "The Island").
Heughan, of course, is best known for playing James Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser in Starz's "Outlander," which ended its eight-season run in May.
Are you planning to watch "Embassy"? Hit the comments, and let us know!