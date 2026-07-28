Sam Heughan, Anna Kendrick Political Thriller Embassy Lands U.S. Streaming Home — Find Out Where You Can Watch

If you're missing Sam Heughan on your screen ever since "Outlander" wrapped for good, take heart: His new geopolitical thriller has found a home in the United States.

"Embassy" will be available to watch on the MGM+ linear channel and streaming platform in the U.S., the cable network announced Tuesday. MGM+ did not announce a premiere date.

The series will follow Layla (played by Anna Kendrick, "Pitch Perfect"), an American diplomat who finds herself in a high-pressure predicament when armed mercenaries storm the U.S. Embassy in London. She must decide whether to "protect the U.S. Ambassador or follow his orders to exfiltrate a high value asset being held at the embassy," per the official logline.

Heughan plays Layla's ex-fiancé, Connor Wright, who is described as a "battle-hardened" military operative. News of his casting broke in January.

The synopsis continues: "As a larger conspiracy unfolds, Layla must rely on her instincts — and the reluctant help of her ex-fiancé, a British SAS soldier — in the tense hours before extraction."