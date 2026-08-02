The First U.S. Sitcom Aired On Three Different Networks And Shot More Than 300 Episodes

Before "I Love Lucy" hit the scene, America's first television sitcom had a wealth of major TV landmarks in industry history, including the fact that it aired on three different networks and shot over 300 episodes.

"Mary Kay and Johnny" was a 1947 show that centered around the exploits of Johnny Stearns, an employee at a bank, and his eccentric wife, Mary Kay. Often taking place in the newlywed couple's New York City apartment, the show's episodes were broadcast live in 15-minute and 30-minute formats and actually starred a real-life married couple who had a direct hand in the creative process.

The sitcom became a hit, though it was actually only the first TV sitcom; radio sitcoms had already existed for years by the time the Stearns came around, and they caught some flack for relying on tropes of the genre. The series initially kicked off on the DuMont Television Network before moving to CBS, an undeniably bigger network. It would air there for some time before transferring yet again, this time to another major player: NBC. "Mary Kay and Johnny" debuted there in 1948, where it would stay until its final episode in October 1950.