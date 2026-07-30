Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reveals A Dire Prophecy For Kirk That Comes True In A Star Trek Movie

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday's "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

This week on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the Enterprise crew was haunted by ghosts on an abandoned starship... and Kirk received an ominous warning about his child's future.

Thursday's episode found Paul Wesley's Kirk, Spock, and La'an boarding the Griffin, an old ship that was thought to be lost and now seemed to be inhabited by the spirits of its dead crew members. The ship became a house of horrors for the trio, with Spock getting his pointy Vulcan ears sliced off (!) and La'an lashing out at dangerous visions — and eventually stabbing Kirk as a result.

Kirk may have gotten the worst of it, though: He could only watch as his brother Sam was sucked out into space and killed. That was just a hallucination, thankfully, but what a deluded La'an told him is unfortunately true. Infected by the same space madness that afflicted the Griffin's chief security officer Rose Harper, La'an told Kirk that "your little boy is going to die just like you: at the end of a blade, bleeding out in a dark corner of space."

It's no idle threat, either: "Star Trek" fans may remember that Kirk's son David Marcus dies in precisely that manner in 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."