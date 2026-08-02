Golden Girls' Showrunner Fought With NBC Over One Major Character's Casting

Can you imagine anyone other than the late, great Bea Arthur playing Dorothy Zbornak on "The Golden Girls?" Showrunner Susan Harris couldn't. But if one NBC executive had his way, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty might have played opposite another actress in one of the best shows of the '80s.

During a Pride LIVE! Hollywood festival panel dedicated to the 40th anniversary of "The Golden Girls," casting director Joel Thurm revealed that then-head of NBC Entertainment Brandon Tartikoff absolutely did not want the "Maude" star to play Dorothy. Tartikoff apparently felt that Arthur just wasn't very likable due to her low Q scores, and so he pushed Harris to seek another actress for the role. Harris — who already had a history with Arthur on "Maude"— was dead set on her choice, so, as you can imagine, this led to some friction behind the scenes — and Thurm was caught right in the middle.

"[This] created a big problem, but I never knew how dug in Susan was, because I just wasn't in the room where those kind of discussions happened," Thurm said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "So my job, according to Brandon, was to find someone that Susan would be happy with instead of Bea Arthur. I should have realized that she wouldn't have been happy with anybody besides Bea, but I was too naive, and I thought, 'Oh, I have someone. Her name is Elaine Stritch. She has the same acidic quality, you know, stare at you and give you the same thing that Bea does.'"