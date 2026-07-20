The 15 Best NBC Shows Of All Time, Ranked

NBC doesn't have to strut about like the peacock that is its mascot — it's a pioneering cornerstone of American television, and as one of the longest-running networks in history, it has more than earned its status over the years.

Unless you've lived a life in the wilderness and never watched TV, NBC has most likely given you good memories at some point. Failing that, most folks have at least heard of programs like "Jeopardy!," which began on NBC before being revived for syndication, or "Little House on the Prairie," which repackaged frontier history, Michael Landon-style. "The Golden Girls" was NBC, as was "Days of Our Lives," yet they don't even make the top 15 best shows of all time from the network.

These are the ones that did.