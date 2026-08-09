A West Wing Cast Member Exit Led To Martin Sheen's Favorite Episode

Arguably the greatest episode of "The West Wing," the Season 2 finale "Two Cathedrals," is about how one of TV's best presidents responds to a cruel act of God. Behind the scenes, something much more mundane led to the episode's creation: An actress was thinking about quitting.

Kathryn Joosten played Dolores Landingham, the personal secretary to Martin Sheen's President Jed Bartlet, for the first two seasons of the hit NBC political drama. A fan-favorite character, Mrs. Landingham dies unexpectedly when she's hit by a drunk driver at the end of the sophomore season's penultimate episode. Her death prompts an already profoundly stressed Bartlet to experience a crisis of faith.

Joosten unwittingly sealed Mrs. Landingham's demise at an event when she stepped out to smoke a cigarette next to "West Wing" creator Aaron Sorkin. She casually mentioned that she was auditioning for roles on other shows and might have to quit "The West Wing" if she got a regular part. Sorkin instantly saw the narrative potential and made the decision for her.

"It was a spur-of-the-moment thing," Sorkin told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, explaining that the sudden loss of Mrs. Landingham would take Bartlet "right to the edge" and cause him to curse out God inside the National Cathedral.