Why Did Star Trek's Vulcan Homeworld Change Its Name To Ni'Var?

One of the most iconic planets in all of "Star Trek," Spock's homeworld of Vulcan, got a name change. The planet formerly known as Vulcan is now called Ni'Var, due to the fact that as of the 32nd century, Vulcans are no longer the only race to call it home. Vulcan first appeared in the "Star Trek: The Original Series" Season 2 premiere, "Amok Time," which aired on NBC in 1967. The planet went by this name until "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 3 debuted on Paramount+ in 2020.

Set nearly 1,000 years in the future of the main "Discovery" timeline thanks to some time travel via wormhole, the season deals with the fallout of the Burn, a catastrophic event that occurred in the year 3069, when the main elemental component of warp drives suddenly went inert across the entire galaxy. When the Discovery crew attempts to get information about the Burn from the Vulcans, they learn that the planet has been renamed Ni'Var because many Romulans — a species that had been the Vulcans' mortal enemies ever since the two races diverged in early "Trek" history — have settled on Vulcan after their own homeworld of Romulus was destroyed.

The destruction of Romulus had nothing to do with the Burn, however, and instead happened in 2387, when the star Romulus orbited went supernova. This was seen in the 2009 "Star Trek" movie, where it was the inciting incident causing the alternate timeline that the Chris Pine-led films take place in. It's referenced again in "Star Trek: Picard."