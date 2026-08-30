Sienna Miller Starred In A Quirky Police Procedural Show That Was Canceled Far Too Soon
Before she became a movie star and fashion icon, American audiences got acquainted with Sienna Miller through "Keen Eddie," a short-lived procedural that remains one of the most underappreciated cult gems of the early aughts.
Created by J.H. Wyman — who you might recognize as the creator of "Almost Human" and showrunner of "Fringe" — "Keen Eddie" follows Eddie Arlette (Mark Valley), a cocky NYPD detective who accidentally sends a major drug bust sideways. To redeem himself, he heads to London and joins a Scotland Yard unit to track down the international narcotics ring responsible. Accompanied by his rowdy bull terrier Pete, Eddie moves into a flat — only to find the space already occupied by his subletter's daughter, Fiona Bickerton (Miller). Sparks soon fly between the two unlikely roommates, complete with endless bickering and plenty of sexual tension.
"Keen Eddie" premiered on Fox in June 2003, but, despite solid reviews, low ratings kept it from completing a full season run. According to Futon Critic, the show averaged a 2.2 rating and 6 share among adults 18 to 49 and 5.1 million viewers overall — so Fox pulled the plug in August 2003, after airing just seven episodes. Fortunately, Bravo stepped in to pick up the series, broadcasting the final six episodes starting in January 2004 so that fans could experience the complete 13-episode run.
Keen Eddie still has plenty of fans today
Back in 2003, "Keen Eddie" received a number of positive reactions from critics. Variety, for example, praised the sharp dialogue and engaging leads as the highlights of the show. Entertainment Weekly, on the other hand, saw it as more of a mixed bag; reviewer Bruce Fretts argued that its aggressive visual style was poorly conceived and found the Guy Ritchie-esque hyper-editing far too distracting.
On IMDb, however, "Keen Eddie" sports a strong 8.3 rating with mostly glowing reactions from the fans who remember it. "I love this series. I hate that there was only one season," wrote one user. "It's just so witty and funny. The actors/characters are awesome. And Sienna MIller is just the best. She's beautiful, funny, charming... and did I say beautiful?" Meanwhile, another says: "I really loved this short-lived series, and have absolutely no idea why it was dropped after only one season. Mark Valley is a good actor, and the chemistry between him and Sienna Miller was great."
Today, "Keen Eddie" is available on DVD, but it's currently not streaming on any platforms, nor is it available for digital rental or purchase. As for Miller, just a year after the show was cancelled, she scored major film breakouts in "Layer Cake" and "Alfie." She went on to earn acclaim in films such as "Foxcatcher," and "American Sniper," as well as television hits like Netflix's "Anatomy of a Scandal."