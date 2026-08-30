Sienna Miller Starred In A Quirky Police Procedural Show That Was Canceled Far Too Soon

Before she became a movie star and fashion icon, American audiences got acquainted with Sienna Miller through "Keen Eddie," a short-lived procedural that remains one of the most underappreciated cult gems of the early aughts.

Created by J.H. Wyman — who you might recognize as the creator of "Almost Human" and showrunner of "Fringe" — "Keen Eddie" follows Eddie Arlette (Mark Valley), a cocky NYPD detective who accidentally sends a major drug bust sideways. To redeem himself, he heads to London and joins a Scotland Yard unit to track down the international narcotics ring responsible. Accompanied by his rowdy bull terrier Pete, Eddie moves into a flat — only to find the space already occupied by his subletter's daughter, Fiona Bickerton (Miller). Sparks soon fly between the two unlikely roommates, complete with endless bickering and plenty of sexual tension.

"Keen Eddie" premiered on Fox in June 2003, but, despite solid reviews, low ratings kept it from completing a full season run. According to Futon Critic, the show averaged a 2.2 rating and 6 share among adults 18 to 49 and 5.1 million viewers overall — so Fox pulled the plug in August 2003, after airing just seven episodes. Fortunately, Bravo stepped in to pick up the series, broadcasting the final six episodes starting in January 2004 so that fans could experience the complete 13-episode run.