Quote Of The Day By Zoe Saldaña: 'I'm Once Again Really Proud Of The Work That I'm Putting Out There, And When I'm Failing...

The road to the Oscars wasn't always certain for Zoe Saldaña, an actress best known for her involvement in major franchises such as "Avatar," "Star Trek," and "Guardians of the Galaxy." Although her onscreen work has been well received over the years, a few years back, Saldaña has said she wanted to take risks and reignite her passion for acting by taking on challenging roles.

In the lead-up to becoming the highest-grossing lead actor of all time, Saldaña took some time off from her busy "Avatar" filming schedule to focus on other projects (including some on TV). She starred in the emotional Netflix limited series "From Scratch" in 2022, joined Taylor Sheridan's spy thriller "Lioness," and finally accepted a part in "Emilia Pérez" after initially fearing that she wouldn't be qualified for it.

"Emilia Pérez" is a genre-bending musical about a cartel leader seeking a gender-affirming transformation, and Saldaña's Rita is hired to help the titular character usher in a new identity through a fake death. The film allowed the actor to sing and return to dance 20 years after making her onscreen debut with "Center Stage," where she played a professional ballerina. The "Emilia Pérez" role to Saldaña's winning her first Academy Award in 2025 and proving herself outside the sci-fi realm. Her thoughts on what she wanted and how she got it make up today's Quote of the Day.