Ryan Murphy Opens The Door For A Glee Reboot — Are You Ready For A New Take On New Directions?
Better start warming up your vocal cords: Ryan Murphy says he's open to the idea of rebooting "Glee."
Murphy, who co-created the Fox musical comedy, addressed the possibility of a "Glee" reboot when speaking with People at the premiere of his new FX series "The Shards" on Monday. "I had a great time making that show," Murphy said of "Glee," adding: "That show is interesting because it's come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I'm like, 'Maybe we should revisit that show.'"
It's been long enough now — "Glee" wrapped up a six-season run on Fox in 2015 — that Murphy can envision tackling a new version of the beloved series, he says: "My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I'm like, 'Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.' So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people."
Glee became a cultural phenomenon during its Fox run
Debuting on Fox in 2009, "Glee" followed the members of New Directions, the glee club at an Ohio high school. Matthew Morrison starred as club director Will Schuester, with a young cast led by Lea Michele as Broadway hopeful Rachel and Cory Monteith as quarterback Finn. (Jane Lynch co-starred as the villainous cheer coach Sue Sylvester.)
The show quickly turned into a pop-culture sensation, with superstars like Britney Spears and Gwyneth Paltrow dropping by for guest appearances. It also spawned a soundtrack that tallied millions of digital downloads and a live concert tour that was documented in the 2011 concert film "Glee: The 3D Concert Movie," and it won dozens of industry awards, including an Emmy for Lynch in 2010 for best supporting actress in a comedy.
"Glee" has been tinged by tragedy, though: Monteith died in 2013 of a drug overdose, and his death was addressed in Season 5's "The Quarterback." (Co-creator Ryan Murphy later said he wished he had ended "Glee" after Monteith's death.) Mark Salling, who played Puck, died by suicide in 2018 after being arrested for possessing child pornography, and Naya Rivera, who played Santana, died in 2020 after drowning during a boat trip with her young son.
Would you tune in to see (and hear) a new-look "Glee"? Any young stars you would add to the cast? Hit the comments to share your thoughts!