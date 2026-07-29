Ryan Murphy Opens The Door For A Glee Reboot — Are You Ready For A New Take On New Directions?

Better start warming up your vocal cords: Ryan Murphy says he's open to the idea of rebooting "Glee."

Murphy, who co-created the Fox musical comedy, addressed the possibility of a "Glee" reboot when speaking with People at the premiere of his new FX series "The Shards" on Monday. "I had a great time making that show," Murphy said of "Glee," adding: "That show is interesting because it's come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I'm like, 'Maybe we should revisit that show.'"

It's been long enough now — "Glee" wrapped up a six-season run on Fox in 2015 — that Murphy can envision tackling a new version of the beloved series, he says: "My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I'm like, 'Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.' So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people."