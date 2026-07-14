The Shards Trailer: Ryan Murphy And Bret Easton Ellis Spin An American High School Horror Story On FX

Ryan Murphy's latest TV project returns the executive producer to his high school roots, but you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone looking gleeful in the just-released trailer for "The Shards," premiering Wednesday, August 5 (9/8c) with two episodes on FX and Hulu.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis' 2023 novel of the same name, "The Shards" takes viewers back to 1980s Los Angeles, introducing "a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence," per FX's official description.

"The Shards" stars Igby Rigney ("The Fall of the House of Usher") as Bret, a perceptive high school senior with aspirations of becoming a professional writer. Igby's world is turned upside down upon the arrival of Homer Gere ("Euphoria") as Robert Mallory, a mysterious and charismatic transfer student who conveniently shows up around the same time that a serial killer known as "The Trawler" is attacking teens all across LA.

Bret's inner circle, described as a "glamorous and deeply entangled group drawn into a life of wealth, beauty, parties, and excess" includes Kaia Gerber ("Overcompensating") as Susan Reynolds, singer Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer, and newcomer Graham Campbell as Thom Wright.

And what would a teen drama be without a group of "dark and cynical" adults? Wes Bentley ("Yellowstone") and Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld") play Debbie's parents Terry and Liz, respectively, while Jordan Roth ("Gossip Girl") portrays another adult figure named Steven Reinhardt.

In addition to Murphy and Ellis, "The Shards" is executive-produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey, and Brian Young.

Are you curious enough to spend some time with "The Shards," or are you too cool for this school? Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.