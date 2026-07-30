Tom Holland Was In This Acclaimed Historical TV Show Before Becoming Marvel's Spider-Man

Before Tom Holland was web-slinging around the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man, he was a subject of King Henry VIII in an acclaimed BBC historical drama. One year before his debut as Peter Parker, Holland played Gregory Cromwell in the limited series "Wolf Hall."

The series, an adaptation of the book by author Hilary Mantel, first aired on BBC Two and PBS in 2015. Mark Rylance starred as Thomas Cromwell, the English statesman who gained power and influence as Henry VIII's chief minister. Damian Lewis played the king, while Claire Foy was Anne Boleyn. Holland, whose acting career was just starting to take off after playing Billy Elliot on the West End, appeared as Cromwell's son.

Though a relatively minor character who spends much of his time studying at Cambridge rather than attending court, Gregory has several scenes with his father in the show, giving the teenaged Holland a chance to act opposite Rylance. Even today, though, "Wolf Hall" — which won a Peabody and garnered eight Emmy nominations – is one of Holland's only TV credits. His only other outings on the small screen are a poorly reviewed 2013 Apple TV series called "The Crowded Room" and an extremely memorable appearance on "Lip Sync Battle" in 2017.