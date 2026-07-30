Clueless Sequel Series Starring Alicia Silverstone Ordered At Paramount+

After a "Clueless" follow-up starring Alicia Silverstone was scrapped at Peacock in April, Paramount+ has picked up the project as a limited series.

"'Clueless' is coming home," Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, said in a statement on Thursday. "Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit, and relentless optimism, helping make 'Clueless' a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We're especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city's exceptional talent and crews."

The offshoot, which picks up 30 years after the 1995 film, revisits beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher (Silverstone), who's figured out a lot since we last saw her. "She's successful in business and has mastered motherhood — that is, until her daughter's high school years," per the official logline. "Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel 'clueless' all over again."

In addition to reprising her role, Silverstone serves as executive producer alongside Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film. The series is written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl," "The O.C.") along with Jordan Weiss ("Freakier Friday").

There's no word yet if any of Silverstone's "Clueless" co-stars will join her in the new series. Production is set to begin in 2027.