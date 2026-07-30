Clueless Sequel Series Starring Alicia Silverstone Ordered At Paramount+
After a "Clueless" follow-up starring Alicia Silverstone was scrapped at Peacock in April, Paramount+ has picked up the project as a limited series.
"'Clueless' is coming home," Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, said in a statement on Thursday. "Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit, and relentless optimism, helping make 'Clueless' a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We're especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city's exceptional talent and crews."
The offshoot, which picks up 30 years after the 1995 film, revisits beloved Beverly Hills icon Cher (Silverstone), who's figured out a lot since we last saw her. "She's successful in business and has mastered motherhood — that is, until her daughter's high school years," per the official logline. "Cher finds that parenting a teenager makes her feel 'clueless' all over again."
In addition to reprising her role, Silverstone serves as executive producer alongside Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the original film. The series is written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("Gossip Girl," "The O.C.") along with Jordan Weiss ("Freakier Friday").
There's no word yet if any of Silverstone's "Clueless" co-stars will join her in the new series. Production is set to begin in 2027.
Clueless sequel series finds a new home
The original "Clueless" starred Alicia Silverstone as the ultra-fashionable Cher, with Stacey Dash as Cher's best friend Dionne, Brittany Murphy as gawky new kid Tai, Donald Faison as Dionne's boyfriend Murray, Breckin Meyer as skater dude Travis, and Paul Rudd as Cher's eventual love interest Josh. It became a cultural touchstone and a hit at the box office, spawning a TV adaptation on ABC and UPN in the late '90s that saw Rachel Blanchard replace Silverstone as Cher, and Dash and Faison reprising their roles.
If you're having a feeling of déjà 'Clue' about all of this, it's understandable: A "Riverdale"-esque reboot of "Clueless" was in development back in 2019 that would've seen Dionne searching for her missing friend Cher, but that never made it to air.
Are you happy to see the 'Clueless' sequel series land at Paramount+? Are you planning on tuning in? Sound off in the comments!