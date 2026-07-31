Casting News: Rebecca Hall Boards Da Vinci Code Sequel Series, Claire Foy And Matthew Macfadyen To Lead You Are Here, And More

It's official: Rebecca Hall ("The Beauty") will star opposite real-life husband Morgan Spector ("The Gilded Age") in Netflix's as-yet-untitled adaptation of "The Secret of Secrets," the latest novel from "The Da Vinci Code" author Dan Brown.

In the show, "symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript, whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind," according to the official logline.

Spector will play Langdon, while Hall has been cast as Katherine Solomon. Carlton Cuse ("Lost") will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while Brown will executive-produce.