Casting News: Rebecca Hall Boards Da Vinci Code Sequel Series, Claire Foy And Matthew Macfadyen To Lead You Are Here, And More
Andres Arochi
It's official: Rebecca Hall ("The Beauty") will star opposite real-life husband Morgan Spector ("The Gilded Age") in Netflix's as-yet-untitled adaptation of "The Secret of Secrets," the latest novel from "The Da Vinci Code" author Dan Brown.
In the show, "symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript, whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind," according to the official logline.
Spector will play Langdon, while Hall has been cast as Katherine Solomon. Carlton Cuse ("Lost") will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer, while Brown will executive-produce.
In other casting news...
Juankr & Josh Wool
- Claire Foy ("The Crown") and Matthew Macfadyen ("Succession") will lead Starz's adaptation of "You Are Here," based on David Nicholls' novel of the same name. The official logline reads: "When a mutual friend throws them together, Marnie (Foy) and Michael (Macfadyen) unexpectedly find themselves setting off on an epic walk. Against the odds, they end up on the brink of a relationship that neither was looking for, but which might be exactly the one they both need." The eight-episode, half-hour adaptation — a co-production with the BBC — is penned by Nicholls and directed by Lenny Abrahamson ("Normal People"). A premiere date has not yet been announced.
- Meghann Fahy ("The White Lotus") will star in the HBO limited series "The Trial of Louise Woodward." Hailing from writer Matthew Berry ("Industry"), and directed by Susanne Bier ("The Night Manager"), the five-part drama "tells the shocking true story of how, in 1997, an 18-year-old British au pair was accused of shaking to death a baby left in her care by her American host family, setting off an international media firestorm as the trial unfolds in full view of both the British and American public." Production begins in August ahead of an anticipated 2027 premiere.
- Natalie Zea ("Justified") has boarded Season 2 of Fox's "Memory of a Killer." According to Deadline, she'll recur opposite Patrick Dempsey as Olivia, "a brilliant, ambitious, yet sensitive businesswoman who always insisted on forging her own way — and she has, in ways no one yet suspects."