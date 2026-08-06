5 Forgotten '70s TV Drama Shows That Deserve A Modern Remake

Created by Anthony Wilson, "Banacek" starred George Peppard as Thomas Banacek, a freelance insurance investigator, a premise which sounds less than gripping until one realizes that Banacek tends to limit himself to only pursuing cases that he finds both lucrative and interesting. Because of the former caveat, he's rich enough to have a limousine and chauffeur (Jay Drury, played by Ralph Manza), but cool enough to drive his own 1941 Packard convertible –- and both vehicles have car phones, which is really saying something for a show set in the early '70s.

Banacek is also an unabashed ladies' man, and a successful one, at that — but that's to be expected for someone who, in addition to being rich, is also smart, classy, and an honorably discharged Marine who's still in top shape. The series positions Banacek with a buddy, Felix Mulholland (Murray Matheson), who helps provide him with information to assist him with his investigations. Banacek also has rival investigators — Carlie Kirkland (Christine Belford) and Henry DeWitt (Linden Chiles) — who are trying to find the missing property before he does.

The plots in "Banacek" were a bit more complex than the traditional procedural, which might explain why it was always more of a hit with the critics of the era than with mainstream audiences. That said, it's become a cult hit in recent years, thanks to a DVD release and availability through various streaming services, making it ripe for a reboot.