The Rockford Files Reboot Starring David Boreanaz Cops Series Order At NBC
It's official: David Boreanaz will follow in James Garner's footsteps, now that NBC has handed a series order to "The Rockford Files."
The logline for the contemporary reboot reads: "Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime."
Boreanaz is joined by former "SEAL Team" co-star Michaela McManus, as well as Felix Solis ("The Rookie") and Jacki Weaver ("Yellowstone").
Writer Mike Daniels ("Ponies") executive-produces with Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman. Chris Leanza is a co-EP, while director Greg Mottola also executive-produces the pilot.
NBC's 2026-27 Scripted Slate
Heading into the 2026-27 TV season, NBC's scripted slate includes returning series "Chicago Fire" (Season 15), "Chicago Med" (Season 12), "Chicago P.D." (Season 14), "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (Season 2), "Happy's Place" (Season 2), "Law & Order" (Season 26), "Law & Order: SVU" (Season 28), and "St. Denis Medical" (Season 3).
In addition to "The Rockford Files," new series orders include "Line of Fire" (starring Peter Krause), "Newlyweds" (starring Tea Leoni and Tim Daly), and "Sunset P.I." (starring Jake Johnson).
NBC ordered eight pilots for series consideration, four of which ultimately are not moving forward: dramas "Key Witness" (starring Emily Deschanel), "Puzzled" (starring Damon Wayans Jr.), and "What the Dead Know" (starring Taylor Schilling), along with multi-camera comedy "Jill & Ginger" (starring Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal).
"Our creative teams, led by Lisa Katz at NBC and Erin Underhill at Universal Television, delivered an exceptional pilot slate, developing eight standout projects that reflect our ambition," Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of NBC Entertainment and Peacock Scripted and Television Studios, said in a statement Friday. "While we often hear the phrase embarrassment of riches, it truly applies in this case. This process allowed us to take big swings, and we landed on shows that we think can truly break through."
Also not moving forward: the Zachary Quinto medical drama "Brilliant Minds," canceled after two seasons, and the Jenn Lyon-led cheerleader comedy "Stumble," canceled after one.