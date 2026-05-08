The Rockford Files Reboot Starring David Boreanaz Cops Series Order At NBC

It's official: David Boreanaz will follow in James Garner's footsteps, now that NBC has handed a series order to "The Rockford Files."

The logline for the contemporary reboot reads: "Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime."

Boreanaz is joined by former "SEAL Team" co-star Michaela McManus, as well as Felix Solis ("The Rookie") and Jacki Weaver ("Yellowstone").

Writer Mike Daniels ("Ponies") executive-produces with Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman. Chris Leanza is a co-EP, while director Greg Mottola also executive-produces the pilot.