TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Anya Taylor-Joy

THE PERFORMER | Anya Taylor-Joy

THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Lucky"

THE EPISODE | "Too Close to See It" (July 29, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | Lucky has been on a hellacious journey ever since her husband double-crossed her, swiping the cash they stole and leaving her drugged and alone in a Las Vegas hotel room. But in the miniseries' fourth episode, emotions reached a boiling point when Lucky and Cary were finally reunited and struck by a tragedy that our titular antihero could've never seen coming.

When husband and wife at last came face to face, Taylor-Joy wielded an arsenal of emotions as her character struggled to unpack and accept what Cary had done. As her typically stoic demeanor chipped away, hurt, impatience, and anger quickly took hold, turning the entire ordeal into a tense tête-à-tête. As she screamed, "You made me a f**king mark, Cary!" the actress' dialogue seethed and swelled, signaling to her audience that Lucky did indeed mean business. As she unleashed, Taylor-Joy unspooled a monologue that made us feel the character's pain, despite the mess that she more or less had gotten herself in. But both parties had withheld secrets from each other, making the scene simmer with moral ambiguities and emotional gray areas. Despite the drama, we could still feel love bubbling somewhere between the two, a true testament to the actors' chemistry. (Kudos to "Outer Banks" vet Drew Starkey for being on the receiving end of Taylor-Joy's fire.)

Two more pivotal scenes helped cinch the actress' win this week. In a flashback, dad John got pinched, despite Agent Rand promising Lucky that he'd get off scot-free. When the younger, red-headed version of Lucky realized Rand went back on her word, Taylor-Joy had another podium to vent her rage from, as she screamed and cried through her unbridled pain. But the actress' crown-jewel moment came at the tail-end, when a riveting car chase led to a shootout with the FBI, a flipped car, and a very bloody, very dead Cary. As Lucky wept holding her husband's lifeless face, Taylor-Joy got to work to ensure that our heartstrings were getting a proper pull. By the time the credits rolled, it was clear that her effort was a resounding success. — Nick Caruso

Scroll down to see who got an Honorable Mention shout-out this week...