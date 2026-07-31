Dungeon Crawler Carl: Everything We Know About Peacock's Upcoming Adaptation

Princess Donut's gonna love this: The sci-fi LitRPG series "Dungeon Crawler Carl" has officially been ordered to series by Peacock. Not sure what the series is and why people are binge-reading the books? We're here to help.

"Dungeon Crawler Carl" follows the titular Coast Guard veteran and his ex-girlfriend's cat Princess Donut as they become enthralled in a supernatural quest for survival. As some of the few remaining survivors of an alien apocalypse that eliminates most of the human race, they're forced to compete in a reality series streamed across the universe called "Dungeon Crawler World: Earth." Carl and Donut (who can both speak and use magic inside the dungeon levels — handy!) need to learn their new surroundings quickly or be taken out by the dungeon's monsters, bosses, insane AI, or other crawlers, all of whom are fighting for attention and gifts from the show's viewers.

Adapted from the book series by Matt Dinniman, eight novels have been released thus far, with plans to cap it off with No. 10. Season 1 of the Peacock series — which will be helmed by "Family Guy" maestro Seth MacFarlane — will follow the events of the first book which introduces the 18-level game created by the Syndicate, an intergalactic governing body that uses the reality show to fund its mining operations of other planets in the 'verse.

So what do we know so far about Peacock's plans for "Dungeon Crawler Carl"? Read on for more info and be sure to bookmark this page! We'll be updating it as soon as more news is announced.