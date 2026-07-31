Dungeon Crawler Carl: Everything We Know About Peacock's Upcoming Adaptation
Princess Donut's gonna love this: The sci-fi LitRPG series "Dungeon Crawler Carl" has officially been ordered to series by Peacock. Not sure what the series is and why people are binge-reading the books? We're here to help.
"Dungeon Crawler Carl" follows the titular Coast Guard veteran and his ex-girlfriend's cat Princess Donut as they become enthralled in a supernatural quest for survival. As some of the few remaining survivors of an alien apocalypse that eliminates most of the human race, they're forced to compete in a reality series streamed across the universe called "Dungeon Crawler World: Earth." Carl and Donut (who can both speak and use magic inside the dungeon levels — handy!) need to learn their new surroundings quickly or be taken out by the dungeon's monsters, bosses, insane AI, or other crawlers, all of whom are fighting for attention and gifts from the show's viewers.
Adapted from the book series by Matt Dinniman, eight novels have been released thus far, with plans to cap it off with No. 10. Season 1 of the Peacock series — which will be helmed by "Family Guy" maestro Seth MacFarlane — will follow the events of the first book which introduces the 18-level game created by the Syndicate, an intergalactic governing body that uses the reality show to fund its mining operations of other planets in the 'verse.
So what do we know so far about Peacock's plans for "Dungeon Crawler Carl"? Read on for more info and be sure to bookmark this page! We'll be updating it as soon as more news is announced.
Who's been cast in the Dungeon Crawler Carl TV series?
The voice of Princess Donut — the series' first bit of casting — has been revealed! Jeff Hays has joined the Peacock series as the voice of Carl's favorite missile-firing kitty. The news broke July 23 at San Diego Comic-Con during Penguin Random House's "Spotlight on Matt Dinniman" panel.
Hays is best known as a narrator and producer behind the popular "Dungeon Crawler Carl" audiobooks, where he has provided more than 200 distinct voices for the series.
"Jeff has been doing the voice of Donut for six years now," Dinniman told the SDCC audience. "We're trying to show the fans that we are listening, and we're doing our best to stay as true to the story as possible."
Despite "Family Guy" voice actor Seth Green's love for NPC character Mordecai, no other cast members have been formally announced for the adaptation at this time.
When will Dungeon Crawler Carl come out on Peacock?
"Dungeon Crawler Carl" is currently in production, so a release date remains TBD. We'll update this post as soon as we know more.