What To Watch This Week: 40+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

📺 "Lioness" Season 3 (Paramount+)

🎵 5 p.m. Lollapalooza Livestream Day 4 of 4 (Disney+ & Hulu)

🤼‍♂️ 6 p.m. WWE SummerSlam (ESPN App, Day 2 of 2)

📺 8 p.m. "Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked" (Discovery Channel)

Battle-tested survivalists are divided into groups of three and dropped on a remote island with no food, fresh water, clothing, or supplies, where they must survive for 35 days while locating the other teams to assemble a map and find their way to rescue.

📺 8 p.m. "Patience" Season 2 finale (PBS)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 finale (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "Decades in Sports" (CNN, two-episode premiere)

The six-part docuseries explores the cultural and political milestones that transformed sports and helped shape America — decade by decade.

📺 9 p.m. "Grantchester" series finale (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "The Librarians: The Next Chapter" Season 2 (TNT, airing new episodes Sunday and Monday nights)

🎥 "The Little Girl Who Didn't Exist" (Lifetime movie)

When Mel tries to meet the parents of her daughter's new playmate Sara, she finds that everyone claims the child doesn't exist; Christie Osterhus and Nathaniel Ansbach star.

MONDAY, AUGUST 3

📺 "The Chelsea Detective" Season 4 (Acorn TV)

📺 "Futurama" Season 14 (Hulu, two-episode premiere)

📺 "The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer" (The Roku Channel special)

Taran Killam, Michelle Buteau, Jay Pharoah, and Natasha Rothwell tackle three sizzling summer challenges in the sun-filled tent.

📺 "Judy Justice" returns (Prime Video)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

📺 "Betrayal" Season 4 (Hulu, three-episode binge)

📺 "Special Ops TRUE" (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)

The docuseries explores the untold stories behind some of America's most daring secret military operations, from the mission to kill Osama bin Laden to the rescue of a captured CIA operative in Panama.

📺 8 p.m. "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" series finale (Disney Channel, four episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "Hard Knocks" Season 21 (HBO)

📺 9 p.m. "Once Upon a Time in Space" docuseries finale (PBS)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

📺 "The Challenge" Season 42 (Paramount+)

📺 "The Hardacres" Season 2 (BritBox)

📺 "Let's Marry Harry" (Netflix, seven-episode premiere)

Harry Jowsey hands over the reins of his love life to those who know him best (Amanda Kloots, Georgia Hassarati, and Sonny Henty) to guide him through a carefully selected pool of potential matches.

📺 "Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi" (Disney+ and Hulu, eight-episode binge)

Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi under Margrave Juro, while Kara goes on an epic journey of self-discovery.

📺 "Sterling Point" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and adoptive father (Jay Duplass), 17-year-old Annie's (Ella Rubin) life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada.

📺 "Ted Lasso" Season 4 (Apple TV)

📺 "A Woman of Substance" Season 1 finale (BritBox)

📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 Reunion, Week 1 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Shards" (FX)

A group of privileged high schoolers — played by Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner, and Graham Campbell — navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers lurking beneath the surface of American adolescence in 1980s Los Angeles.

🎥 "Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy" (Netflix documentary)

Comedian Mo Gilligan tours the U.K. and U.S. on a fried chicken diet to uncover the impact of the craving — and industry behind it.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

📺 "My Life With the Walter Boys" Season 3 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

🏈 8:05 p.m. NFL Hall of Fame Game (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Monster of God" (HBO)

Filmmaker Eric Goode follows his first love — reptiles — into the dark and gonzo underworld of exotic animal smuggling.

🎵 "Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live)" (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

📺 "Alley Cats" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

Ricky Gervais' adult animated comedy follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats from all walks of society, who seek companionship while ruminating on everyday life.

📺 "Sugar" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

📺 8 p.m. "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" series finale (Starz)

📺 9 p.m. "Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness" limited series finale (HBO)

📺 10 p.m. "Anna Pigeon" (USA Network)

A former city slicker-turned-park ranger (Tracy Spiridakos) attempts to outrun her demons while investigating crimes committed within national park grounds.

🎥 "The Last House" (Netflix movie)

A family of four (led by Greta Lee and Wagner Moura) is suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out, and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

🎥 "The Strangers: Chapter 2" (HBO Max)

🎥 "You, Me & Tuscany" (Peacock)

🎥 8 p.m. "The Secret Lives of Suburban Housewives" (Lifetime Movie Network movie)

When one couple moves to suburbia, they realize their neighbors are hiding more than a few scandals; Analisa Wall and Ian Reier Michaels star.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

🎥 8 p.m. "Absolutely Devoted to You" (Hallmark Channel movie)

An ambitious TV producer (Kimberley Sustad) devises a brilliant plan to reunite a '90s boy band for an annual summer beach bash — but her idea is derailed when she falls for the band's reluctant lead singer (Jesse Metcalfe).

🎥 8 p.m. "She Stole My Son's Heart" (Lifetime movie)

A detective (Marisol Nichols) and her rookie partner are assigned to the case of a missing woman in desperate need of a heart transplant.