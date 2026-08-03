Ted Lasso Refresher: Who's Returning For Season 4 — And Where They Left Off

Three years after AFC Richmond played its last match, the Emmy-winning "Ted Lasso" is finally back. The Apple TV comedy returns August 5 for a 10-episode fourth season — down from the 12-episode runs of Seasons 2 and 3 — with new episodes dropping every Wednesday through the October 7 finale.

This go-round, "Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," according to the official logline. Joining series co-creator/star Jason Sudeikis are the returning series regulars listed below.

For those of you who haven't found the time to squeeze in a full series rewatch — or haven't had Seasons 1-3 on a perpetual loop since "Ted Lasso" last released a new episode on May 31, 2023 — we've got you covered. The following primer sticks strictly to the details you'll want to remember heading into the Season 4 premiere.