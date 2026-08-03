Ted Lasso Refresher: Who's Returning For Season 4 — And Where They Left Off
Three years after AFC Richmond played its last match, the Emmy-winning "Ted Lasso" is finally back. The Apple TV comedy returns August 5 for a 10-episode fourth season — down from the 12-episode runs of Seasons 2 and 3 — with new episodes dropping every Wednesday through the October 7 finale.
This go-round, "Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," according to the official logline. Joining series co-creator/star Jason Sudeikis are the returning series regulars listed below.
For those of you who haven't found the time to squeeze in a full series rewatch — or haven't had Seasons 1-3 on a perpetual loop since "Ted Lasso" last released a new episode on May 31, 2023 — we've got you covered. The following primer sticks strictly to the details you'll want to remember heading into the Season 4 premiere.
Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis)
Coach Lasso returned to Kansas City, where he was reunited with Henry. In the final scene, he stood on the sidelines of Henry's soccer game — not as coach, but as his father — and offered his son the same advice he once gave Sam Obisanya: "Be a goldfish."
Ted and his ex-wife Michelle did not reunite romantically by the end of Season 3, but Dr. Jacob — the couple's former marriage counselor, who later began dating Michelle — was notably absent from the game, suggesting that both Ted and Michelle were single by the series' end.
Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham)
The club matriarch decided to hold on tight to her 51% ownership stake in AFC Richmond, having realized that the Greyhounds gave her the family she always wanted. She was also reunited with Matthijs, the Dutchman she met in Amsterdam, and his daughter, giving her the chance to build a family beyond the walls of Nelson Road.
Matthijs appears in the Season 4 trailer, suggesting that he and Rebecca are still going strong three years later.
Keeley Jones (Juno Temple)
Keeley rebuilt her public relations firm alongside Barbara — now renamed KBPR — then pitched Rebecca on starting an AFC Richmond women's football team. As for her love life? When Roy Kent and Jamie Tartt showed up at her front door, forcing her to choose between the two of them, Keeley chose... herself.
Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein)
Roy succeeded Ted as manager of AFC Richmond's men's team. Still single after Keeley told him and Jamie to kick rocks, he also took a major step in his personal growth by beginning therapy with Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the club's new Head of Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being.
Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt)
Unlike Ted, Beard stayed in England, marrying a very pregnant Jane at Stonehenge while surrounded by his Richmond family. The finale also confirmed that his first name is Willis — a detail the show had covertly planted all the way back in the Season 2 premiere.
Leslie Higgins (Jeremy Swift)
Rebecca's right-hand man stayed on as AFC Richmond's Director of Football Operations and was last seen hosting his work family at a Higgins family barbecue. Heading into Season 4, he'll have both the men's and women's teams to oversee.