House Of The Dragon Reveals Ormund's King's Landing Spy — Did You Guess Who It Is? Read Episode 7 Recap

If you've read George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," you knew that someone seemingly loyal to Rhaenyra has been working to undermine the Black Queen's reign. But if you haven't read the book, we wouldn't blame you if you had a "Seriously, him?!" reaction when the spy was revealed in Sunday's "House of the Dragon."

In addition to the unveiling of Ormund Hightower's man on the inside, Episode 7 also gives us dragon-on-dragon violence, Rhaeynra at a low ebb (and in someone else's bed), the return of a character everyone (except one) thought was dead, and an Alicent/Aemond scene that manages to outdo the premiere kiss in sheer ick factor. Read on for the hour's highlights, then make sure to hear what Gayle Rankin, who plays Alys, had to say about what's up at Harrenhal.

Rhaenyra wakes Helaena from a dream with a question: "Did Aemond ask you to ride into battle with him?" The younger queen's silence is an answer in itself. "Lord Corlys imagined he would," Rhaenyra says, nodding. Helaena admits that dragon riding is "too much" for her now, and Rhaenyra adds that Viserys also opted for a dragon-lite reign. When Helaena makes reference to dragons changing a person, Rhaenyra takes a little offense. "You believe the dragons alter us in some way?" she asks. "You now have many dragons. Are you, yourself, not altered?" Helaena wonders. Touché.

Anywhoooo, Rhaenyra of course is there to pump her half-sister for some dreamy intel; imagine her frustration when Helaena's report about her last "flash" is just about a gray mare in the courtyard of the Red Keep. Anything about Daemon? Rhaenyra wonders. The Winter Wolves? Tumbleton? Hell, even whether the castle cats will get the rats under control? "I don't know," Helaena says, averting her eyes. So Rhaenyra takes the soft tone out of her voice, grabs Helaena's arm, and demands to know what she sees. Still... nothing.