When I ask Gayle Rankin if she knows Alys' full story on "House of the Dragon," she offers a look as enigmatic as the woman/witch?/ghost? — no one really knows yet — she plays on the HBO drama... and then she nods.

The actress and showrunner Ryan Condal had a conversation about her mysterious character "pretty early on," she says, but "I didn't really know the full extent until I read the episode. And I was like" — her voice takes on a tone of wonder — "there it is."

Is the episode she references next week's Season 3 finale? Might we have to wait until the series ends with Season 4? Those answers are as elusive as adequate lighting at Harrenhal. What Rankin can say is that what she learned about Alys "all surprised me — that was what was so cool about it... I was like, 'Wow.' The specificity of it, the depth of it, how much I felt toward it, what I had to learn from it, as a woman..." She trails off with a smile.

On to more pressing matters: Namely, Alys' realization that the Targaryen prince in her bed might not be the sure thing he once seemed. In last week's episode, Alys spun Aemond a fantasy of repopulating the dream of Old Valyria, one white-blonde baby at a time. In this week's hour, reality knocks on the castle door in the form of Aemond's mother, Alicent, who shows up unannounced and instantly raises Alys' hackles. (Read a full recap here.)

Below, Rankin — whose past TV work includes "GLOW" and "Perry Mason" — clues us in to why Alys views Aemond very differently than she did Daemon ("Look, we make mistakes in love and in life, but I think Alys is a smart cookie") and what Rankin thinks Harrenhal has to do with the "tragedy" of her cryptic character.