The Strange Way Andy Kaufman Was 'Fired' From SNL

There's been no comedian on "Saturday Night Live" quite like Andy Kaufman. Kaufman was never an official cast member, but he was there in the first-ever "SNL" episode and he appeared frequently throughout the next seven years; in that time, much of the audience never quite understood what he was doing. Kaufman loved anti-humor, with the joke often being that the audience couldn't tell if he was bombing on purpose or bombing for real.

Kaufman was a divisive figure on "SNL," and became even more so in 1979 when he started wrestling women (seemingly for real) on the show. In his call for female wrestlers to fight, he said his goal was to prove that "women should stay home ... they should be kept barefoot and pregnant," a line that did not amuse some of the women who took up his challenge. "I suppose he was only kidding, or says he was kidding," one challenger told the Morning Union. "But you don't say something like that unless, deep down, you really feel that way."

Kaufman's divisive antics continued until "SNL" appeared to have had enough of him. At the end of the episode on November 13, 1982, "SNL" producer Dick Ebersol told the audience on-air that he had cut a Kaufman sketch at the last moment. Why? Because, as Ebersol put it, "The problem is Andy Kaufman just isn't funny anymore." Ebersol's statement wasn't quite the end of Kaufman's "SNL" tenure, however; his true firing came one week later.