Why Robert Pastorelli Quit His Role As Eldin On Murphy Brown

For seven seasons of the '90s smash-hit sitcom, "Murphy Brown," the late Robert Pastorelli played the scene-stealing Eldin Bernecky: The lovable, philosophy-spouting housepainter who gradually transformed into Murphy's full-time, live-in nanny. Eldin's never-ending renovation of Murphy's townhouse and his comedic chemistry with Candice Bergen made him a fan favorite until Pastorelli's departure at the end of Season 7.

Following his exit, Pastorelli headlined his own short-lived 1995 CBS sitcom, "Double Rush," playing the cynical manager of a chaotic Manhattan bike messenger service. But he didn't leave the primetime hit at the height of its fame just so he can star in his own show. It turns out, there was a frustrating contract standoff during negotiations for Season 8.

According to a 1995 interview with The Spokesman-Review, "Murphy Brown" producers wanted to scale back Pastorelli's screen time and offered him a part-time arrangement. Under the terms of the proposal, he would only receive pay for the specific episodes he appeared in. But the network included another strict catch that ended up being the dealbreaker: Pastorelli had to refrain from accepting any other acting gigs so that he would remain available whenever they decided they needed him.

"They said take it or leave it. I walked," Pastorelli told the outlet. Despite things not working out in his favor, he harbored no ill will toward the show's creative team. "It's all a game. I understand it. It was a good business move on their end," he admitted. "There was no bitterness, no animosity. They didn't want me to go, but they left me no choice."