Why Robert Pastorelli Quit His Role As Eldin On Murphy Brown
For seven seasons of the '90s smash-hit sitcom, "Murphy Brown," the late Robert Pastorelli played the scene-stealing Eldin Bernecky: The lovable, philosophy-spouting housepainter who gradually transformed into Murphy's full-time, live-in nanny. Eldin's never-ending renovation of Murphy's townhouse and his comedic chemistry with Candice Bergen made him a fan favorite until Pastorelli's departure at the end of Season 7.
Following his exit, Pastorelli headlined his own short-lived 1995 CBS sitcom, "Double Rush," playing the cynical manager of a chaotic Manhattan bike messenger service. But he didn't leave the primetime hit at the height of its fame just so he can star in his own show. It turns out, there was a frustrating contract standoff during negotiations for Season 8.
According to a 1995 interview with The Spokesman-Review, "Murphy Brown" producers wanted to scale back Pastorelli's screen time and offered him a part-time arrangement. Under the terms of the proposal, he would only receive pay for the specific episodes he appeared in. But the network included another strict catch that ended up being the dealbreaker: Pastorelli had to refrain from accepting any other acting gigs so that he would remain available whenever they decided they needed him.
"They said take it or leave it. I walked," Pastorelli told the outlet. Despite things not working out in his favor, he harbored no ill will toward the show's creative team. "It's all a game. I understand it. It was a good business move on their end," he admitted. "There was no bitterness, no animosity. They didn't want me to go, but they left me no choice."
Robert Pastorelli played Eldin one last time in the Murphy Brown series finale
By the time "Murphy Brown" executives circled back with an improved offer, Pastorelli was already contractually committed to his brand-new show, "Double Rush"— another series created by "Murphy Brown" mastermind Diane English. To give Eldin a proper send-off, the actor agreed to one last guest appearance in a Season 7 episode, appropriately titled "Bye Bye Bernecky," which saw the character go off to Spain to study under a master muralist.
But Eldin's story didn't end in Europe. Pastorelli eventually came back for one last memorable scene with the female TV trailblazer that actually mirrored his first appearance from the pilot. Near the end of the series finale of "Murphy Brown" — "Never Can Say Goodbye" — Eldin surprises Murphy, offering to do "touch-up work" on her house.
"The final scene was actually almost identical to the final scene in the pilot: Murphy goes home, and she is by herself and she puts on 'Natural Woman,' which is her theme song, and she starts singing along with it, and then Eldin comes out of the kitchen and surprises her," English told Entertainment Weekly. "Bobby had left the show, but he agreed to come back for the finale, and it was very, very similar dialogue to the pilot. I thought it would be really fun to close the circle."