Quote Of The Day By Matthew McConaughey: 'We Cannot Fully Appreciate The Light Without The Shadows. We Have To Be Thrown...'

After delivering a breakthrough performance in 1993's "Dazed and Confused," Matthew McConaughey went on to make an indelible mark in film and television, finding mainstream success as a leading man in seminal movies like "A Time to Kill," "The Wedding Planner," and "Contact." The actor also gained widespread critical acclaim and awards buzz for playing Ron Woodroof in 2013's "Dallas Buyers Club," winning the Academy Award for Best Actor for the role.

On the television front, McConaughey's unforgettable turn as the nihilistic Rust Cohle in Season 1 of "True Detective" earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Other accolades for the role include his wins at the Critics' Choice Awards (for Best Actor in a Drama Series) and the TCA Awards (Individual Achievement in Drama) in 2014. McConaughey is also set to reunite with "True Detective" co-star Woody Harrelson in the upcoming Apple TV comedy "Brothers."

McConaughey's ability to inhabit a wide variety of characters is a testament to his commitment and versatility as an actor, which is why he's the source of today's Quote of the Day.