Why Paul Greene Left Hallmark's When Calls The Heart

"When Calls the Heart" has seen its fair share of tearful goodbyes over the years, but few exits felt quite as bittersweet as Dr. Carson Shepherd calling things off with Faith and leaving Hope Valley to pursue a career opportunity. For five seasons, actor Paul Greene played the Hope Valley physician in the Hallmark Channel smash hit, bringing charm and medical expertise to the tight-knit town.

Greene first joined the cast during Season 4, establishing himself as a valuable and dedicated member of the community. During his arc in Season 8 of "When Calls the Heart," Carson found himself contemplating a pivotal life choice: Remain in Hope Valley to marry Dr. Faith Carter (played by "Supergirl" star Andrea Brooks), or accept a prestigious surgical fellowship at Johns Hopkins. Carson ended up choosing the latter. After an amicable split with Faith, Carson moved to Baltimore to pursue his career ambitions.

Behind the scenes, Greene was weighing career changes of his own. During a November 2022 interview with TV Insider, Greene opened about his exit, revealing that it was time for him to explore creative opportunities and spend quality time with his family, including his young son, Austin. "I loved being on it, but there are so many other projects I wanted to do," he told the outlet. I helped produce a pilot. I've been involved in a film ["Autumn and the Black Jaguar"] for two years that I'm proud of. If I was on a series, that all wouldn't happen. I also had a baby and was able to be there for the whole pregnancy. I would never give up any of that for extra seasons."