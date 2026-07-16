When Calls The Heart: Melissa Gilbert Not Returning As Georgie McGill In Season 14
Melissa Gilbert, who has guest-starred as Georgie McGill in the past two seasons of "When Calls the Heart," won't be returning for the Hallmark drama's upcoming Season 14, TVLine has confirmed.
Gilbert broke the news herself on Instagram, saying that "many people have asked if I will be returning to 'When Calls the Heart' this coming season. The answer to that is no I will not. I am told this is due to 'budget issues.' That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful Season 14."
She added that "I will be eternally grateful to my dear friend [Michael Landon Jr.] for giving me the chance to bring Georgie McGill to life. It was a lovely couple of seasons but it's time to say farewell. When one door closes, another one opens. Looking forward to whatever comes next."
Hallmark confirmed the exit in a statement to TVLine: "We can confirm that Melissa's storyline on 'When Calls the Heart' concluded in Season 13. We adore Melissa and are always grateful when we get to work with her."
Melissa Gilbert joined the When Calls the Heart cast in Season 12
Melissa Gilbert's addition to the "When Calls the Heart" cast was first announced in September 2024, with the veteran actress set to guest-star in two episodes as Georgie McCall, "who shares a surprising past with one special Hope Valley resident." (There was a connection behind the scenes, too: "When Calls the Heart" executive producer Michael Landon Jr. is the son of Michael Landon, who starred as Gilbert's father on "Little House on the Prairie.") Gilbert returned for five more episodes in Season 13, which wrapped up in March.
"When Calls the Heart" — starring Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thatcher, a schoolteacher in the Canadian town of Hope Valley — was renewed for Season 14 in December, with original cast member Lori Loughlin set to return as Abigail Stanton, appearing in six of the 12 episodes. (Season 14 is slated to debut on Hallmark next year.)
Gilbert's exit comes amid a series of sexual abuse allegations against her husband Timothy Busfield, who was indicted and charged with inappropriately touching a pair of child actors while directing episodes of Fox's "The Cleaning Lady." (An episode of "Law & Order: SVU" featuring Busfield was pulled from NBC's schedule after the allegations came to light in January.) Busfield has pled not guilty and denies the allegations; Gilbert has supported her husband throughout the legal process.