When Calls The Heart: Melissa Gilbert Not Returning As Georgie McGill In Season 14

Melissa Gilbert, who has guest-starred as Georgie McGill in the past two seasons of "When Calls the Heart," won't be returning for the Hallmark drama's upcoming Season 14, TVLine has confirmed.

Gilbert broke the news herself on Instagram, saying that "many people have asked if I will be returning to 'When Calls the Heart' this coming season. The answer to that is no I will not. I am told this is due to 'budget issues.' That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful Season 14."

She added that "I will be eternally grateful to my dear friend [Michael Landon Jr.] for giving me the chance to bring Georgie McGill to life. It was a lovely couple of seasons but it's time to say farewell. When one door closes, another one opens. Looking forward to whatever comes next."

Hallmark confirmed the exit in a statement to TVLine: "We can confirm that Melissa's storyline on 'When Calls the Heart' concluded in Season 13. We adore Melissa and are always grateful when we get to work with her."