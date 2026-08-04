Save The Dates: Colin From Accounts Season 3, Scrabble And Trivial Pursuit Return, And More

"Colin From Accounts" has set a date for its farewell run: The Paramount+ comedy's third and final season will debut Thursday, September 10 on the streamer, TVLine has learned, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

The Australian rom-com stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer — who also co-created the series — as mismatched lovebirds Gordon and Ashley, who strike up an unlikely romance after their paths cross, thanks to a scruffy little dog they name Colin. The supporting cast includes Emma Harvie as Ashley's friend Megan, Genevieve Hegney and Michael Logo as Gordon's co-workers Chiara and Brett, and Helen Thomson as Ashley's eccentric mother Lynelle.

Season 3 "picks up after the Season 2 cliffhanger of Gordon's unexpected proposal to Ashley," per the official synopsis, and "reveals the aftermath of the ill-fated proposal, but while Gordon and Ashley are determined to move on from past embarrassments, they can't seem to shake their collective baggage. And even as life moves on, with challenges at work, ongoing family battles and new friendship dramas, something keeps pulling this flawed, funny pair back into each other's orbits. Do Gordon and Ashley belong together — or is their beloved dog Colin the only thing keeping their futures intertwined?"

Paramount+ has also released a new trailer for the final season, which you can watch above.