Save The Dates: Colin From Accounts Season 3, Scrabble And Trivial Pursuit Return, And More
"Colin From Accounts" has set a date for its farewell run: The Paramount+ comedy's third and final season will debut Thursday, September 10 on the streamer, TVLine has learned, with all eight episodes dropping at once.
The Australian rom-com stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer — who also co-created the series — as mismatched lovebirds Gordon and Ashley, who strike up an unlikely romance after their paths cross, thanks to a scruffy little dog they name Colin. The supporting cast includes Emma Harvie as Ashley's friend Megan, Genevieve Hegney and Michael Logo as Gordon's co-workers Chiara and Brett, and Helen Thomson as Ashley's eccentric mother Lynelle.
Season 3 "picks up after the Season 2 cliffhanger of Gordon's unexpected proposal to Ashley," per the official synopsis, and "reveals the aftermath of the ill-fated proposal, but while Gordon and Ashley are determined to move on from past embarrassments, they can't seem to shake their collective baggage. And even as life moves on, with challenges at work, ongoing family battles and new friendship dramas, something keeps pulling this flawed, funny pair back into each other's orbits. Do Gordon and Ashley belong together — or is their beloved dog Colin the only thing keeping their futures intertwined?"
Paramount+ has also released a new trailer for the final season, which you can watch above.
In other scheduling news...
- The CW's "Scrabble," hosted by Craig Ferguson, and "Trivial Pursuit," hosted by LeVar Burton, will resume their second seasons on Thursday, October 1. Both game shows were renewed for Season 3 on Monday, alongside "Police 24/7," which was picked up for Season 4.
- Shudder's "The Creep Tapes" (starring Mark Duplass) will return with Season 3 on September 15. The six new episodes will roll out over three weeks, with two-episode drops every Tuesday through September 29.
- Freeform's true crime series "Somebody Knows Something" premieres Monday, August 10 at 9 p.m. with its first two episodes, with episodes streaming next day on Hulu. The docuseries "follows true crime influencer Kara Chamberlain as she investigates unsolved murders and missing persons cases that have stumped law enforcement and haunted internet sleuths for decades."
- Hulu has announced that "The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project," will premiere Friday, August 21, with all six episodes dropping at once. The official logline reads: "Step inside Khloé Kardashian's inner circle as her closest friends navigate the highs and lows of motherhood, marriage, dating, business, and life in the spotlight. From career milestones and family challenges to girls' trips, launch parties, and life-changing decisions, these ambitious women come together through their shared connection to Khloé. But as they spend more time together and get to know one another on a deeper level, unexpected tensions, old wounds, and clashing perspectives begin to surface – testing whether these friendships can grow as their lives continue to evolve."
- Disney+ and Hulu have released a final trailer for the limited anime series "Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi," premiering this Wednesday, August 5 on both streamers: