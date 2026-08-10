Betty White's First Sitcom Was Canceled Because It Became Too Popular

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of reasons why a show gets canceled. Sometimes, production costs balloon too high. Other times, ratings fall too low. But canceling a show because it's too popular? That sounds almost too crazy to be real — but back in the 1950's, that actually happened to one of television's brightest stars: Betty White.

While you might be more familiar with her as Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls" — even though she almost played a different part entirely – Betty White was once the star of one of TV's first sitcom hits, "Life with Elizabeth." By today's standards, there wasn't much revolutionary about the show. It focused on Elizabeth, played by White, and her husband, Alvin (Del Moore), who are fairly ordinary people that get into extraordinary circumstances. The series debuted live in 1952 on KLAC, a TV station in Los Angeles, and was a big enough hit to earn White a Los Angles area Emmy award. Eventually, it was picked up by Guild Films, who decided to produce episodes that could be sold to other stations in syndication.

Before long, there were dozens of TV stations all over the country buying episodes of "Life with Elizabeth," and the show continued to grow in popularity. Unfortunately for Betty White and the series, its popularity led to its very undoing.