Quote Of The Day By Tom Holland: 'If You Try Your Hardest And It's Not As Good As You'd Hoped, You Still Have That Sense Of Not Letting Yourself Down...'

In the last decade, Tom Holland's career has been catapulted to dizzying heights with which even Spider-Man would struggle. He's completely transitioned from starring in smaller, ambitious movies to being a leading man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he hasn't been handed success on a plate; he's worked hard to get to where he is now.

The actor got his start in London's West End after learning to dance and being cast in "Billy Elliot" in 2008. He played a supporting role at first, later getting bumped up to the titular lead. When his run on the stage show ended, he won an emotional role in the biographical disaster movie, "The Impossible." From there, he quickly collected supporting roles that often stole the spotlight, whether it was a teenager faced with an oncoming nuclear war in "How I Live Now," or a cabin boy in the historical drama "In the Heart of the Sea."

Holland's TV work includes an acclaimed historical series, "Wolf Hall," as well as Apple TV's "The Crowded Room." He made his Spider-Man debut in 2016 in "Captain America: Civil War," and has led four solo movies as the wall-crawler. His performance in the latest sequel also has earned rave reviews from audiences and critics alike, and he's today's Quote of the Day.