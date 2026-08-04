The Artful Dodger Ending With Season 3 On Hulu And Disney+

Hulu and Disney+ are giving "The Artful Dodger" one last shot, renewing the Australian crime dramedy for a third and final season, TVLine has learned.

The show's core cast members — Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Dr. Jack Dawkins, David Thewlis as Norbet Fagin, and Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox — will all return to say goodbye in "The Artful Dodger" Season 3, which begins filming in the next few months in Sydney, Australia.

Though further plot details are not yet available, the streamer's announcement promises "more grit, bigger heists and bolder hijinks" from the final season of "The Artful Dodger." If you're specifically a fan of Jack and Belle's romance, you can probably also look forward to some development on that front, after the couple received Lady Jane's blessing in the Season 2 finale. (That dockside reunion? Come on!)

Executive producers for Season 3 include Jo Porter, Rachel Gardner, Chris Martin-Jones, and Andrew Knight. Returning directors include Ben Young and Ben C. Lucas. The series was co-created by David Maher, David Taylor, and James McNamara.

For the uninitiated, "The Artful Dodger" works as a sequel to Charles Dickens' 1838 novel "Oliver Twist," putting its own (ahem) twist on the classic tale.

Are you excited to see how "The Artful Dodger" wraps things up in its final season? What are your hopes for the show's beloved trio? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.