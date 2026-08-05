Joel Kinnaman Interrogates Saddam Hussein In TNT's High Value Target: The Hunt For Saddam — Get Premiere Date And Watch An Explosive Trailer

The hunt for Saddam Hussein will get underway this fall on TNT.

The limited series "High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam," starring Joel Kinnaman ("For All Mankind"), will premiere Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. A third episode will air Monday, September 14 at 9 p.m., with episodes airing Sundays and Mondays after that, leading up to the finale on Sunday, October 4.

Kinnaman plays John Nixon, who was the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam Hussein after he was captured in December 2003. "As Nixon seeks answers from the former Iraqi leader in his search for weapons of mass destruction, he is forced to confront the far-reaching consequences of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ramifications that would reverberate around the world for decades to come," per the official description.

TNT has also released a trailer for the eight-episode series, which you can watch above. In it, Kinnaman's Nixon pushes to be on the team tasked with finding Hussein, despite having no field training: "Nobody knows this guy better than me." Once Hussein is captured, he and Nixon stare each other down in a tense battle of wills, with Hussein ominously predicting that his capture won't do much to halt this conflict: "I see a war that will never end."