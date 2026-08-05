Joel Kinnaman Interrogates Saddam Hussein In TNT's High Value Target: The Hunt For Saddam — Get Premiere Date And Watch An Explosive Trailer
The hunt for Saddam Hussein will get underway this fall on TNT.
The limited series "High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam," starring Joel Kinnaman ("For All Mankind"), will premiere Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. A third episode will air Monday, September 14 at 9 p.m., with episodes airing Sundays and Mondays after that, leading up to the finale on Sunday, October 4.
Kinnaman plays John Nixon, who was the first CIA officer to interrogate Saddam Hussein after he was captured in December 2003. "As Nixon seeks answers from the former Iraqi leader in his search for weapons of mass destruction, he is forced to confront the far-reaching consequences of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and the ramifications that would reverberate around the world for decades to come," per the official description.
TNT has also released a trailer for the eight-episode series, which you can watch above. In it, Kinnaman's Nixon pushes to be on the team tasked with finding Hussein, despite having no field training: "Nobody knows this guy better than me." Once Hussein is captured, he and Nixon stare each other down in a tense battle of wills, with Hussein ominously predicting that his capture won't do much to halt this conflict: "I see a war that will never end."
Waleed Zuaiter co-stars as Saddam Hussein
The supporting cast includes Waleed Zuaiter ("The Girlfriend") as Saddam Hussein, along with Lena Góra, Rebecca Night, Tom Berenger, Paul Ryan, Christopher McDonald, Dar Salim, Matt Barr, Ewan Miller, and Talia Balsam. Daniel Stiepleman and Jonathan Wakeham serve as co-creators of the series, based on John Nixon's memoir "Debriefing the President."
"TNT has always been home to bold, character-driven drama, and 'High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam' is exactly that," Turner Networks president Jason Sarlanis said in a statement. "John Nixon found himself in a singular position at a pivotal moment in modern history — face-to-face with Saddam Hussein as the world sought answers about a war that would reshape the Middle East. More than two decades later, the consequences of that moment still reverberate through global geopolitics, and in Joel Kinnaman, we found the perfect actor to bring this extraordinary story to life."
Press PLAY at the top for a first look at "High Value Target," and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?