"The Challenge" is getting "Cutthroat" on Paramount+.

MTV's long-running competition series has finally made the jump to streaming, so you know what that means: No more bleeped F-bombs! (And boy, does this cast have a bunch of trucker mouths on 'em. Look no further than Johnny Bananas stating that he wants to "f**k my team in every way possible — no lube!" Okaaay.) This season, the number of challengers is down to 24, giving us three teams of eight, which host TJ Lavin says are locked in. Unlike, say, "War of the Worlds II," there will be zero team-swapping, setting the stage for a classic, good old-fashioned team-based "Challenge." At last! (Speaking of old-school seasons, check out our ranking of the five best seasons of "The Challenge" here.)

The cast has a healthy stock of "Challenge" mainstays like Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Brad Fiorenza, and Tori Deal, alongside a stack of newbies who are stepping up to the plate for their chance at glory. "Big Brother 27" houseguest Keanu Soto is here, alongside Deb Chubb from "Love Island USA," and Alexis Lete from "Deal or No Deal Island" and "WWE NXT." My two favorite bits of casting this season? Cocky "Survivor" castaway Sydney Segal, who's still talking smack and backing it up. Plus, former Young Bucks Cory Wharton and Nelson Thomas are reunited, following Nelly's horrific drunk driving accident that led to his foot amputation. (Get a full rundown of the cast here.)

Nelson says he's thankful he didn't hurt anyone else but himself. His road back to "The Challenge" — and his recovery in general — was a long one. Six months, 32 screws, two plates, and eight surgeries later, he still lost his appendage, but he's grateful for another chance to not only play the game, but to live his life, as well. "I realize I'm still here. I have the opportunity to be living proof to show that it's OK to make a mistake. It's OK to make a bad choice," he says in a confessional. "But own it... I'll be damned if I ever, ever drink and drive a car again. I promise you I will never do that."