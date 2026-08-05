The Five Star Weekend Renewed For Season 2 At Peacock

"The Five Star Weekend," adapted from the Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name, centers on Jennifer Garner's Hollis Shaw, "a famed cook and best-selling author known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor, who suffers a devastating loss." The official logline continues: "Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis's picture-perfect life — her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her fans. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life — childhood, college, motherhood — and one surprise guest. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, the five 'stars' will develop in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed." (Episode 1 averaged a TVLine reader grade of "A-.")

Starring alongside Garner are D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place") as Brooke, Regina Hall ("Black Monday") as Dru-Ann, Chloë Sevigny ("Big Love") as Tatum, Gemma Chan ("Humans") as Gigi, Harlow Jane ("High Desert") as Caroline Shaw, and Timothy Olyphant ("Justified") as Jack Finnigan.

"Regina, Chloe, Gemma, D'Arcy, and I have had the best time talking to people about 'Five Star Weekend,'" Garner said in a statement. "We're so happy you love it as much as we loved making it for you. If you're curious about what's going to happen next, imagine how we feel! We're grateful to Elin, [series creator] Bekah [Brunstetter], our producers, directors, and Peacock for hosting the ultimate girls' weekend that will be Season 2."

The TVLine Scorecard has been updated to reflect the Season 2 renewal. A timeframe for release has not yet been announced. In the meantime, leave a comment and let us know if you're looking forward to another "Five Star Weekend."