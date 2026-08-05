Gilmore Girls Documentary, Featuring Lauren Graham And The Palladinos, Coming To HBO Max

Stock up on Red Vines now, "Gilmore Girls" fans, because a major movie night is in your future.

HBO Max is in production on a documentary film about the beloved WB-turned-CW dramedy, the streamer announced Wednesday, noting that this project is "the first-ever authorized documentary" about the series.

"Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham (who played Lorelai Gilmore) will participate in the documentary, as will series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer and writer Daniel Palladino. Other involved cast and crew members have yet to be revealed.

"Offering a rare insider view into the creation of 'Gilmore Girls,' told straight from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, featuring Lauren Graham as well as additional key cast and crew, the documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators," the official synopsis reads. "The film includes never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and script pages."

Bonni Cohen ("Athlete A," "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power") will direct. A release timetable has not been announced.