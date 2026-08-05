Gilmore Girls Documentary, Featuring Lauren Graham And The Palladinos, Coming To HBO Max
Stock up on Red Vines now, "Gilmore Girls" fans, because a major movie night is in your future.
HBO Max is in production on a documentary film about the beloved WB-turned-CW dramedy, the streamer announced Wednesday, noting that this project is "the first-ever authorized documentary" about the series.
"Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham (who played Lorelai Gilmore) will participate in the documentary, as will series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer and writer Daniel Palladino. Other involved cast and crew members have yet to be revealed.
"Offering a rare insider view into the creation of 'Gilmore Girls,' told straight from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, featuring Lauren Graham as well as additional key cast and crew, the documentary reveals how the show eclipsed expectations to become a cross-generational phenomenon by unpacking the unique alchemy of the creators, cast, crew, and collaborators," the official synopsis reads. "The film includes never-before-seen outtakes, behind-the-scenes footage, and script pages."
Bonni Cohen ("Athlete A," "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power") will direct. A release timetable has not been announced.
Another Gilmore Girls doc is also in the works
"Gilmore Girls," which celebrated the 25th anniversary of its series premiere last fall, first debuted in October 2000 on The WB, exploring the close relationship between Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), as they lived life in the small Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. The show ultimately ran for seven seasons — the last of which aired on The CW — and was revived for a four-part Netflix continuation, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," in 2016.
Nearly a year before the greenlight of HBO Max's "Gilmore Girls" documentary, another project titled "Searching For Stars Hollow" — from Ink on Paper Studios — was announced, described as an examination of the show's "role in American cultural history." Cast members including Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore), Keiko Agena (Lane Kim), and Jared Padalecki (Dean Forester) participated in that documentary; it has yet to be released, but a trailer was shared in November, now with the title "Drink Coffee, Talk Fast."
Graham was notably absent from the list of participants in "Drink Coffee, Talk Fast," and she explained on the 2025 Emmys red carpet that she won't partake in "Gilmore Girls" projects that don't include Amy Sherman-Palladino.
"I don't do anything that the creator of my show isn't part of," she told "Entertainment Tonight" at the time.
In addition to HBO Max's documentary, Graham and Sherman-Palladino are collaborating on a nonfiction book in which they'll reflect on the success of "Gilmore Girls" and their time working on the show together.
Will you be watching this (authorized!) "Gilmore Girls" documentary when it releases? Tell us below!