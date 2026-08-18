4 Suits Actors Who Auditioned For Harvey Specter Before Gabriel Macht Landed The Role

The world fell in love with "Suits" because of the inimitable pairing of Patrick J. Adams as newbie lawyer Mike Ross (who faked getting into law school) and Gabriel Macht as high-flying corporate lawyer Harvey Specter. It's hard to imagine anyone else playing either role, but several other stars were in the running to play Specter in the USA Network series.

Adams was suggested for playing Mike Ross from the beginning, but Harvey Specter was much more difficult to cast because of the complicated nature of his character. He's charming and fiercely loyal to his legal firm, but he also has a prickly temper that gets him in trouble far too often, so it's a fine line for an actor to balance. In fact, USA Network nearly ruined "Suits" before a single scene was shot while figuring out Specter's characterization.

Because Harvey is the other key part of "Suits" that makes it work, the show auditioned a number of stars for the role before landing on Macht. That list included a handful of stars, some of whom would later play other supporting characters across all nine seasons and the ill-fated "Suits: LA" spinoff.