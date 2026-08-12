Why Alice Chilton From Ted Lasso Looks So Familiar

Tanya Reynolds broke through in a big way when British teen comedy "Sex Education" debuted on Netflix in January 2019 and quickly became a critical and commercial hit. For three seasons, Reynolds starred as Lily Iglehart, a classmate of Asa Butterfield's Otis Milburn known for writing alien erotica. She exited the series ahead of its revamped fourth and final season, alongside several of her co-stars, including Patricia Allison, who played Lily's girlfriend, Ola.

Reynolds kept busy in the years that followed, recurring throughout Season 1 of BBC One's "Dodger," leading the Channel 4 miniseries "I Hate You," and co-starring in the Sky Atlantic/HBO miniseries "The Baby" and Netflix's "The Decameron." Most recently, she recurred as Caroline Bingley in the acclaimed BritBox drama "The Other Bennet Sister."

She now stars as Alice Chilton on Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," a former footballer whose playing career was cut short by multiple ACL injuries. Though she initially hoped AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton would name her head coach, Alice ultimately agrees to serve as Ted's right-hand woman.

TVLine's "B+" review of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 praised Reynolds' performance, saying that she "injects a wholly unique energy into the ensemble... And while Ted's latest mission to win over a skeptical colleague follows a well-worn formula, Reynolds brings enough stoic charm and vulnerability to the role to make it feel fresh.

"Reynolds also plays spectacularly off Waddingham," the review continues, "particularly as Alice sends Rebecca spiraling into a crisis of conscience over whether she made the right call putting a man in charge of the fledgling women's team, forcing her to confront what that decision says about her relationship with feminism."



New episodes of "Ted Lasso" stream Wednesdays on Apple TV.