Why Alice Chilton From Ted Lasso Looks So Familiar
Tanya Reynolds plays AFC Richmond women's team assistant coach Alice Chilton in "Ted Lasso" Season 4, first introduced in Episode 2. But this is far from the first time that the actress has made an impression on screen.
Reynolds' first major TV role came in 2017, when she was cast as Sally in the six-part BBC/Cinemax miniseries "Rellik," a serial killer drama told in reverse that also featured future "Ted Lasso" Season 3 guest star Jodi Balfour (aka Jack Danvers). She followed that with guest appearances on "Outlander" (as Lady Isabel Dunsany), "Death in Paradise," "The Bisexual," "The Mallorca Files," and "Breeders," while also starring as Teresa Benelli in Sky One's "Delicious," which ran for three seasons through 2019.
Tanya Reynolds' Sex Education Breakthrough
Tanya Reynolds broke through in a big way when British teen comedy "Sex Education" debuted on Netflix in January 2019 and quickly became a critical and commercial hit. For three seasons, Reynolds starred as Lily Iglehart, a classmate of Asa Butterfield's Otis Milburn known for writing alien erotica. She exited the series ahead of its revamped fourth and final season, alongside several of her co-stars, including Patricia Allison, who played Lily's girlfriend, Ola.
Reynolds kept busy in the years that followed, recurring throughout Season 1 of BBC One's "Dodger," leading the Channel 4 miniseries "I Hate You," and co-starring in the Sky Atlantic/HBO miniseries "The Baby" and Netflix's "The Decameron." Most recently, she recurred as Caroline Bingley in the acclaimed BritBox drama "The Other Bennet Sister."
She now stars as Alice Chilton on Apple TV's "Ted Lasso," a former footballer whose playing career was cut short by multiple ACL injuries. Though she initially hoped AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton would name her head coach, Alice ultimately agrees to serve as Ted's right-hand woman.
TVLine's "B+" review of "Ted Lasso" Season 4 praised Reynolds' performance, saying that she "injects a wholly unique energy into the ensemble... And while Ted's latest mission to win over a skeptical colleague follows a well-worn formula, Reynolds brings enough stoic charm and vulnerability to the role to make it feel fresh.
"Reynolds also plays spectacularly off Waddingham," the review continues, "particularly as Alice sends Rebecca spiraling into a crisis of conscience over whether she made the right call putting a man in charge of the fledgling women's team, forcing her to confront what that decision says about her relationship with feminism."
New episodes of "Ted Lasso" stream Wednesdays on Apple TV.